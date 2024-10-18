Hanwha Vision to Discuss Comprehensive Video Surveillance Solutions for Data Centers at DICE West 2024

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Vision, a global vision solution provider, will highlight its range of data center offerings at the Data Center Investment Conference & Expo (DICE) West, taking place December 3rd, in San Jose.

The full-day event explores data center opportunities and development trends across the U.S. West Coast region. It starts at 7:30 PST and the location will be announced shortly.

Data Centers' Total Electricity Consumption Forecast Hanwha Vision AI thermal cameras monitor airflow and temperature of data centers.

During the show, Allen DiGerolami, business development manager for data center solutions, Hanwha Vision America, will support Q&A panel sessions focused on data center trends in 2025 and beyond, including "Physical and Cyber Security Convergence" and "What the Future of Security Looks Like in the Data Center Space."

Along with discussing Hanwha Vision's end-to-end surveillance solutions like AI-powered cameras, cloud offerings, video management systems (VMS), and IP audio devices, DiGerolami believes that the benefits of AI thermal cameras will also be a popular topic.

"Data center operators increasingly see that AI-powered thermal cameras are vital tools for creating multi- layered, facility-wide protection and maintaining the health of crucial data center equipment, such as server stacks, networking architecture, and HVAC systems. This is especially valuable given the high power demands on data centers today," DiGerolami said.

In a recent report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that data centers' total electricity consumption could reach more than 1,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2026. That is more than double the energy used to power data centers in 2022. At that time, data centers worldwide consumed 460 terawatt-hours (TWh), representing two percent of global electricity usage.

Preventing Overheating & Equipment Failure

To keep up with rising workloads, data center equipment is often operating round-the-clock at peak capacity. Temperature changes are an early warning sign of equipment problems.

"By providing real-time thermal imaging, these cameras can precisely detect things like overheating in electrical components and server racks, enabling operators to address equipment issues at the start before they lead to costly repairs or unplanned downtime," DiGerolami said. "In case of immediate emergencies due to electric sparks or fire, AI thermal cameras and integrated video VMS and IP audio solutions, can trigger needed alarms, response protocols, and communications to employees."

Supporting Energy Efficiency Goals

AI thermal video surveillance cameras can enhance energy efficiency in data centers by enabling computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. They monitor airflow and temperature, helping engineers assess server equipment performance, test cooling unit efficiency, and identify issues like leaks and short circuits. This data allows for the implementation of more efficient and cost-effective cooling strategies.

Exceptional Image Quality – Even In Complete Darkness & At Long Ranges

Thermal cameras complement traditional security cameras by providing exceptional visibility even in low-light conditions or complete darkness, which is crucial for perimeter security in areas like parking lots. They help deter intrusions while ensuring easy access for authorized personnel, supporting 24/7 operations.

