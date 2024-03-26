HAPPY HOPPY HOLIDAY AT GALAXY MACAU WITH EGGS-TRA SPECIAL EASTER MENUS

Scrumptious European Lunch at Raffles Lounge & Terrace

Known for the rich European tradition, ordering its signature afternoon tea and pretend to travel back in time to an opulent golden age seems to be one thing must to do for all guests visiting Raffles Lounge & Terrace. But for those with a taste for savoury pleasures, the lounge & terrace has much more to offer. The chefs curate an all-day dining menu also showcasing creative European dishes with timeless elegance.

Capturing the essence of springtime and as a gift to the Easter, Raffles Lounge & Terrace presents lavish lunch sets for both adult and children, featuring seasonal palates as Grilled Brandt Sirloin, Mashed Potato with Port Wine Jus or Crispy Amadai, Zucchini 'Pasta', Champagne Beurre Blanc to reflect of the freshness of nature. Children would be served with the enticing Spaghetti Bolognaise, Vine Tomato with Parmesan Cheese and be free to join the egg painting workshop at Terrace. Let's not forget the Éclair Trolley, wheeled around with a selection of exotic flavors, leaving guests with unforgettable sweet memories.

From 30 to 31 March, 12pm to 2pm, enjoy the scrumptious Easter lunch by Raffles Lounge & Terrace. Holders of ICBC card are eligible to up to 20% off discount. Adult menu is priced at MOP488/person and kids menu is priced at MOP228/person, with an extra of MOP288 to enjoy free-flowed of selected red & white wines, cocktails & milk shake. Book your table now with +853 8883 2221.

Paint Your Own Easter Memory at CHA BEI

There's no better way to memorize the holiday with your own creation, especially when it's unique and more, edible! CHA BEI not only provide sweet delicacies, but sweet ventures too. Easter Painting Workshop will be launched at the end of March, allowing family guests to unleash their enormous imagination and creativity on small crispy biscuits. Attendees have to finish icing cookies and decorate Easter eggs and cupcakes in 30 minutes, consider it being a sweet and fun task for both parents and children that calls for tight cooperation. Workshop opens from 11am to 6pm, only on 30 and 31 March, each slot can cater maximum 8 pax of guest and pricing at MOP188/pax. Limited seats, book now through +853 8883 2221.

Delightfully unique Easter Brunch at Andaz Kitchen

Start off this Easter Sunday with Andaz Kitchen's brunch buffet featuring Seafood Platter, Trolley Service, Made-to-Order Delicacies and Festive Desserts.

Fresh Oyster and other seafood would be presented to each guest in set with Portuguese Crab Pate. Scotch Egg with Portuguese Black Pudding Sausage and Orange Arugula Salad, Pulled Pork Brioche with Cinnamon Red Cabbage and Potato "Pala-Pala", freshening up guests with creative combinations to start the holiday. And don't miss out the unique Bagel Trolley and Chouriço Trolley. Guests can also choose their favorite dishes from the extensive Portuguese and neighborhood selection, and complete this brunch experience with our free-flow beverage package showcasing selected champagne and gin cocktails crafted by our mixologists at our gin station.

Festive egg painting game welcomes every family to spread their ideas and there will be a gift for every child at the Easter Brunch.

The Easter Brunch is only available on 31 March, served at MOP588 for adult and MOP288 for kids (6-12yrs), extra MOP180/person for free-flow of selected drinks. Holders of ICBC card are eligible to 15% off discount. To make a booking, please call +853 8883 2221.

Temptations Launch Easter Buffet

Temptations at StarWorld offers more than just world-class food, and has launched a bunch of new options for the Easter holiday season, featuring ingrediencies from all around the world, from on ice seafood to hot Chinese dishes, guaranteeing the new menu will win the hearts of all members in the family. Custom-made Portuguese Seafood Rice, Alaskan Crab Legs and Roasted U.S. Beef Sirloin with Mustard and French Pepper Sauce are also your favorite. Indulge in an extensive spread of appetizers, chilled seafood and salads to complement a variety of delicious main courses. Conclude the sumptuous meal with our delightful selection of Easter-themed desserts.

The Easter Buffet is on for 29 to 31 March, covering the whole Easter Weekend. Semi-buffet Lunch available from 12pm to 3pm, Adult pricing at MOP268 while child pricing at MOP188 (4-12 years). Buffet Dinner serve from 6:30pm to 10pm with adult pricing at MOP338 while child pricing at MOP188 (4-12 years). Book now +853 8290 8688 to secure a table and enjoy unforgettable Easter fun with your family!

More dinning offers and excitement at Galaxy Macau can be discovered at https://www.galaxymacau.com/offers/dining/.

For more high-resolution images, please download from the following link:

https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/Easter2024/G0000jPjtyB9xle0

Password: galaxy

SOURCE Galaxy Macau