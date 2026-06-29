Healthcare Leaders Call for Strong Digital Leadership to Drive Sustainable Transformation and AI Value Creation

Senior healthcare executives, policymakers and industry leaders emphasise the importance of digital leadership capabilities in translating AI and digital investments into sustainable healthcare outcomes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare systems across Asia accelerate investments in artificial intelligence (AI), digital platforms, and data-driven care, increasing attention is being placed on the leadership capabilities required to guide transformation and maximise value from these investments.

Mr Khoong Chan Meng (left), CEO, NUS-ISS, and Prof Gerard George, Group Managing Director, IMU University, exchanged the signed collaboration agreement. NUS-ISS and IMU University

The discussion comes at a pivotal moment for Malaysia as the nation advances its AI agenda as a key driver of economic growth. With AI projected to contribute between RM13 billion and RM20 billion annually to GDP by 2030, Malaysia is accelerating AI adoption across strategic sectors, including healthcare, while strengthening governance and accountability frameworks. These efforts aim to position the country as a regional leader in trusted and responsible AI that delivers tangible economic and societal benefits.

Despite growing investments in AI-enabled diagnostics, predictive analytics, digital health platforms, and automation technologies, many healthcare organisations continue to struggle with scaling successful pilot projects into enterprise-wide transformation.

Against this backdrop, IMU University and NUS-ISS of the National University of Singapore (NUS) jointly organised the executive forum, "The New Mandate: Digital Leadership as a Leadership Capability - Navigating AI, Financial Stewardship, and Workforce Transformation for Healthcare Leaders", bringing together senior healthcare executives, hospital leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss how healthcare organisations can move beyond AI experimentation and translate digital investments into sustainable, enterprise-wide value.

A key theme that emerged from the forum was that digital literacy is no longer merely a technical competency but a core leadership capability. Healthcare leaders are increasingly required to make complex decisions involving AI adoption, digital investments, workforce redesign, data governance, and financial sustainability. Participants also noted that healthcare systems across the region are facing mounting pressures, including workforce shortages, rising operating costs, ageing populations, and growing demand for healthcare services. In Malaysia, these challenges are further compounded by demographic shifts, the rising burden of chronic disease, and increasing complexity in care delivery. Together with escalating healthcare expenditure, these trends underscore the need for more efficient, data-driven models of care and operations.

Many organisations also faced difficulties aligning technology investments with long-term organisational priorities and value creation. Against this backdrop, participants discussed how healthcare organisations can move beyond fragmented technology initiatives towards more integrated, scalable, and sustainable transformation. Key priorities identified included:



Moving beyond fragmented pilots to enterprise-wide transformation

Strengthening governance and accountability for AI adoption

Building financially sustainable digital investment models

Redesigning workforce capabilities for an AI-enabled future

Developing data-fluent leaders capable of making evidence-based decisions

Aligning clinical, operational, and strategic priorities across the organisation

Leadership, Not Technology, Defines Value Creation

Another key takeaway from the forum was that successful digital transformation depends as much on leadership as it does technology. While technology can be a powerful enabler, its impact is maximised only when supported by clear strategic direction, effective governance and organisational alignment.

As Professor Gerard George, Group Managing Director of IMU University, said in his welcome speech: "AI is not just a technology shift. It is a leadership challenge. Value will not be determined by investment levels, but by how well organisations align leadership, governance, workforce readiness, and execution. In healthcare, the real opportunity is to build systems that are digitally enabled, financially sustainable, and resilient at scale."

Mr Khoong Chan Meng, Chief Executive Officer of NUS-ISS, said: "Technology alone does not transform healthcare. What matters is the ability of leaders and organisations to turn innovation into meaningful outcomes. As healthcare systems become increasingly AI-enabled and data-driven, leaders must be able to align strategy, people, and operations to scale transformation effectively. Through this collaboration with IMU University, NUS-ISS looks forward to supporting healthcare leaders and professionals in building the capabilities needed to drive sustainable and digitally-enabled transformation across the industry."



At the forum, IMU University and NUS-ISS also signed a collaboration agreement reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening leadership and workforce capabilities across the healthcare sector. Under the agreement, both institutions will co-develop and co-deliver the "Digital Leadership and Value Creation Programme", which will be offered by IMU University from September 2026.

Designed for senior healthcare leaders and executives, the programme will equip participants with practical frameworks and capabilities to lead digital transformation initiatives, align technology investments with organisational goals, and create sustainable value in an increasingly data-driven healthcare environment. Both institutions will also explore broader opportunities in executive education, leadership development, and industry-focused programmes to support healthcare organisations in strengthening digital readiness and building capabilities for sustainable transformation.

Building the Next Generation of Digital Health Leadership

As AI becomes a central pillar of Malaysia's economic strategy and healthcare systems face growing structural pressure, the ability to align strategy, governance and execution will increasingly determine which organisations successfully scale transformation and deliver lasting value.

Healthcare transformation is no longer primarily a technological agenda. It is leadership and organisational challenge. Through this collaboration, IMU University and NUS-ISS are committed to helping healthcare organisations build the leadership capabilities needed to navigate change and realise the full potential of digital innovation.

About IMU University

IMU University is Malaysia's pioneer private health-focused university, established in 1992 with the nation's first global medical partnership programme. It has since evolved into a multidisciplinary institution offering programmes in medicine, health sciences, science, technology, and business, aligned with the evolving needs of global health systems.

IMU's strength lies in its strong international outlook and extensive network, offering students pathways to collaborate with and transfer to over 45 partner universities across the United Kingdom, Australasia, China, and the United States, ensuring globally recognised qualifications and diverse academic and clinical exposure.

Underpinned by its progressive One Health philosophy, IMU integrates human, animal, and environmental health within a holistic interdisciplinary framework that shapes teaching and research, preparing graduates to address complex global health challenges.

Through experiential learning, structured internships, real-world projects, simulation centres, and industry collaboration, students gain early professional exposure that builds practical competence, adaptability, and confidence. Supported by strong accreditations, modern facilities, and a culture of research, innovation, and community engagement, IMU ensures graduates are well prepared to contribute meaningfully to advancing healthcare and improving outcomes globally and beyond it.

For more information on IMU, please visit imu.edu.my

About IMU Centre for Lifelong Learning

The Centre for Lifelong Learning (ICL) is the continuing professional development (CPD) and training arm of IMU. Poised as a premier leader in healthcare management education, ICL equips clinical, administrative, and corporate leaders with the vital skills needed to navigate and transform today's industry landscapes.

While our core legacy is built on empowering healthcare communities through specialized courses in research, medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and health sciences, ICL is actively moving beyond healthcare. By expanding our high-impact training programs to serve the wider public and diverse corporate sectors, we provide agile learning opportunities designed to drive continuous personal, professional, and organisational growth for everyone.

For more information on ICL, please visit https://web.imu.edu.my/page/v1/home

About National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 15 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus 3 community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit www.nus.edu.sg

About NUS-ISS

Established in 1981, NUS-ISS nurtures digital talent for the industry through graduate education, executive education programmes, consultancy, applied research, and career services. NUS-ISS guides individuals and organisations to bridge future opportunities through a unique portfolio of multiple learning pathways such as blended learning and stackable programmes, leading the way in shaping the next curve of digital excellence. It offers a wide spectrum of programmes in critical industry disciplines, such as digital leadership, software development, data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, product management, smart health and digital innovation.

To date, over 210,000 digital leaders and professionals from across 9,422 corporate client organisations, and 8,854 graduate programmes alumni have benefitted from NUS-ISS' suite of services. Its programmes are delivered by NUS-ISS staff with an average of more than 20 years of industry experience and supported by a strong network of partners. NUS-ISS also works with industry partners and associations locally and globally to co-create a digital learning ecosystem that inspires and shapes solutions for the digital economy.

For more information on NUS-ISS, please visit www.iss.nus.edu.sg

SOURCE NUS-ISS