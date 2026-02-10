HexaTech Launches 3" Diameter Aluminum Nitride Substrate Product

"With this 3-inch launch, HexaTech continues to build on its history of delivering AlN material with industry-leading structural and surface quality, retaining the same macroscopic defect-free performance we have been producing for many years with our existing 2-inch platform," remarked HexaTech Manager of Research and Development Dr. Rafael Dalmau.

Gregory Mills, HexaTech VP of Business Development noted, "HexaTech continues to drive increased value by delivering superior quality alongside reduced price per unit area to our customers. This accelerating trend will enable our customers to quickly transition from device research into production."

"With our strategic focus on substrate diameter expansion, this launch is once again demonstrating HexaTech's commitment to deliver our customers the market-leading AlN substrate solution," commented HexaTech CEO John Goehrke.

HexaTech's 2-inch and 3-inch diameter products are available now with standard lead times. For more information on HexaTech's technology and products, please visit www.hexatechinc.com, or contact HexaTech at [email protected].

About HexaTech

HexaTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanley Electric, Tokyo, Japan, is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, high voltage switching devices for efficient power conversion, and RF components for satellite communications.

Founded in 2001, the HexaTech team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric is a global company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, that manufactures automotive equipment and electronic components with cutting-edge optical technologies. With manufacturing at its core, Stanley Electric invests in its group companies around the world to produce automotive lamps, LEDs (ultraviolet, visible, infrared) and other electronics. The company is contributing broadly to society by exploring the infinite possibilities of light and bringing its value to humankind. For more information about Stanley Electric, please visit www.stanley.co.jp/e/.

