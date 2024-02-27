Singapore Sports Hub names Hilton as Official Hotel Partner, giving Hilton Honors members access to exclusive marquee entertainment and events.

To launch the multi-year agreement, Hilton will offer its Hilton Honors members the chance to redeem exclusive Hilton Suite passes to Taylor Swift's sold-out The Eras Tour.

By choosing to stay with Hilton, guests can earn points and redeem through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform to enjoy some of the biggest moments in the global entertainment and sports calendar.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton has today announced a multi-year partnership with Kallang Alive Sport Management to offer unparalleled entertainment and hospitality experiences tailored for guests and travelers throughout their stay. As the newly-appointed Official Hotel Partner for the Singapore Sports Hub, Hilton is set to immerse its Hilton Honors members in one-of-a-kind experiences, including coveted access to an exclusive Hilton Suite at the Singapore National Stadium. Through enabling meaningful stays for fans seeking exceptional experiences and to create new travel memories, Hilton will give members access to Singapore's most iconic moments in music and live sports.

Hilton Sets the Stage to Connect Fans Across Southeast Asia to World-Class Entertainment Experiences and Unforgettable Stays

Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program, allows members to redeem, buy, or pool their points with other members on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform for the chance to enjoy unique experiences. With international superstars such as Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars heading to the region in the coming weeks, Singapore has cemented its place as the region's vibrant sport and entertainment hub for music legends and a dynamic live music scene. Starting from today, Hilton Honors members can use their points to redeem an exclusive suite experience to watch Taylor Swift's sold-out The Eras Tour in Singapore.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Kallang Alive Sport Management to bring music and fans closer together. Our collaboration will allow travelers from across the region to experience our signature hospitality, and to Stay in the Music with Hilton," said Ben George, senior vice president and commercial director, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "The incredible synergy between world-class entertainment and the hospitality sector, as seen with concerts such as Taylor Swift's, propels growth within tourism and the broader economy. Through our partnership, we look forward to being at the crossroads of entertainment and travel, with Hilton's hospitality taking center stage. We're thrilled to bring Hilton Honors members closer than ever to their favorite artists and to the biggest and most talked about events in both the music and sporting calendars, creating unforgettable moments and lasting memories".

This announcement is a testament to Hilton's unwavering commitment to supporting the global music industry. From hosting the inaugural GRAMMY Awards at The Beverly Hilton in 1959, to over three decades of benefits bestowed upon Hilton Honors members, music has always been part of Hilton's DNA. The partnership is set to elevate fans' Stay experience and create lasting memories for Hilton Honors members, connecting their Points with their passions.

"Our vision is for Singapore Sports Hub to be the preferred destination for live sport, entertainment and lifestyle choices, appealing to both Singaporeans and visitors alike," said Daryl Yeo, chief operating officer, Kallang Alive Sport Management. "We are pleased to have a partner in Hilton, an iconic global brand and leader in hospitality, that shares in our vision, and we warmly welcome them as our Official Hotel Partner."

With Hilton Honors, members can use their Points to access exclusive concerts, unique sports packages, delectable food experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform.

