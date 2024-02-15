Say 'I Do' to Savings as Hilton Launches Nationwide Sale for Wedding Packages

Couples can unlock their dream weddings in all participating Hilton properties across Malaysia with an exclusive 20% discount on selected wedding packages before the end of February

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hilton properties across Malaysia are urging couples to seize the moment with their exclusive 'Don't Wait, Say I Do' wedding sale, happening nationwide from February 15th to February 29th, 2024.

For couples looking to tie the knot, the wedding sale offers an irresistible opportunity to secure their dream wedding at any Hilton property with a generous 20% discount on selected wedding packages. With options ranging from the recently renovated grand ballrooms of Hilton Kuching and DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru to the picturesque lakeside charm of DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya, the stage is set for an unforgettable celebration. For those envisioning a grand affair, the iconic Hilton Kuala Lumpur stands ready with its spectacular pillarless Grand Ballroom, capable of accommodating up to 1000 guests.

Each package not only promises significant savings but also includes expertise of Hilton's seasoned wedding planners, who will be with the couples at every step of the wedding journey and ensure that their special day is nothing short of magical.

Couples who take advantage of this limited-time offer will also enjoy a wide range of perks. These include complimentary use of a bridal changing room for a seamless experience, access to built-in LED screens for memorable multimedia presentations, preferential room rates for wedding guests, as well as Hilton Honors Wedding Incentive Points to kickstart their dream honeymoon.

New wedding bookings are subject to availability and blackout dates. This offer cannot be combined with existing promotions or special discounts. For more information, visit WeddingsAtHilton.com

Participating Properties:

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Hilton Petaling Jaya

Hilton Kota Kinabalu

Hilton Kuching

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur

DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang

DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

SOURCE Hilton