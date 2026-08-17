Hitachi Energy invests $300 million in China to bolster global manufacturing capacity for critical grid infrastructure

Investment expands Hitachi Energy's power transformer and component manufacturing capacity and expertise in China

New capacity reinforces global transformers' value chain and eases supply bottlenecks

Leverages China's manufacturing, innovation, and talent strengths to support the demand for mission-critical grid equipment

ZURICH and BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, today announced a $300 million USD investment in China to strengthen its global manufacturing footprint and address rapidly growing demand for transformers. The investment will bolster the company's power transformer and component manufacturing capacity in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, strengthening the resilience of the global transformer value chain to help ease supply chain constraints.

Ground-breaking ceremony at Hitachi Energy Hefei Component Center Signing of agreement to establish new transformer factory in Hefei, China.

This investment underscores China's strategic importance to the company's global growth ambitions and supply chain resilience. It forms part of the company's $9 billion global investment plan, the largest in the industry, to expand manufacturing capacity, engineering, R&D, and partnerships, as global demand for energy solutions continues to accelerate.

"As demand for electricity surges, driven by rapid growth in AI, data centers, mobility and industrialization, the need for critical grid equipment has never been greater," said Bruno Melles, CEO of Business Unit Transformers at Hitachi Energy. "Building on our continued commitment in China, this expansion is an example of how we are strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing the resilience of local and global transformer value chains to better support our customers in building more secure, affordable, and sustainable energy systems for the electricity era."

"This significant investment reflects our long-term commitment to our customers, partners, and market and demonstrates our confidence in China's manufacturing ecosystem," said James Zhao, Executive Vice President and Region Head North Asia, Hitachi Energy. "The establishment of a state-of-the-art power transformer factory and the new ultra-high voltage bushing facility, as well as the launch of the digital production line of tap changers, are key milestones in the company's presence in the country. Together, this investment will support China's development of a new energy system while meeting growing demand from customers around the world."

With more than four decades of operations in China, Hitachi Energy has a strong presence with 11 manufacturing sites and capabilities spanning the full value chain, from R&D, consulting, sales, engineering, manufacturing, and services.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today's generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20 billion USD.

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About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

SOURCE Hitachi Energy