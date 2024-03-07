HKBN Enterprise Solutions Becomes Hong Kong's First Certified Alibaba Cloud Landing Zone Partner

HONG KONG, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES), a leading ICT provider and division of HKBN Group (SEHK stock code: 1310), is excited to become the first certified Alibaba Cloud Landing Zone Partner in Hong Kong. This milestone underscores HKBNES's unparalleled professional capabilities in deploying multi-cloud system integration (SI) and reinforces its commitment to deliver cutting-edge ICT solutions like on-cloud management and IT Governance for customers.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, cloud technology and digital transformation have become essential. A cloud landing zone is instrumental in enabling businesses to maintain stability, enhance operational efficiency, bolster security and optimise costs during cloud migrations. As Hong Kong's first certified Alibaba Cloud Landing Zone Partner, HKBNES brings its leadership and expertise in cloud architecture to empower enterprises and their multi-dimensional needs for cloud-based IT architecture design and governance solutions.

HKBNES will be supporting multiple key domains of Alibaba Cloud Landing Zone's cloud management framework. Key domains include resource planning, operation and maintenance, compliance and auditing, automation, security protection, financial management, network planning, and identity and access. Through these solutions, enterprise customers will be able to efficiently design and manage their IT environments in the cloud, and ultimately benefit from enhanced collaboration, security compliance, and cost control.

William Ho, HKBN Co-Owner and CEO, Enterprise Solutions said, "Cloud computing has transitioned from a technology disruptor to a vital driver for sustaining business competitiveness. As global spending on public cloud services is expected to reach US$679 billion in 2024[1], customer demand for cloud solutions and expert support is surging. With our certification underscoring the strengthened partnership between HKBNES and Alibaba Cloud, we will leverage our extensive experiences and expertise to assist businesses in their cloud transformation journeys, empowering customers to capitalise on new market opportunities, particularly in the GBA market."

Leo Liu, Vice President of International Business and General Manager of North APAC Region, Alibaba Cloud said, "We are thrilled to certify HKBNES as our first Alibaba Cloud Landing Zone Partner in Hong Kong. With a highly successful track record of deploying multi-cloud SI for leading conglomerates, financial institutions, and the public service sectors, HKBNES is positioned at the forefront to unlock even greater possibilities from cloud architecture and multi-cloud system integration in Hong Kong and beyond."

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. Comprises a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, AegisConnect, SME solutions IT • Simplified, and more. For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/.

