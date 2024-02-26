HKBN Enterprise Solutions Unveils "SHOP-IN-A-BOX" The All-in-One Retail Solution for Seamless Operation Cost Efficiency

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBNES), a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider and division of HKBN Group (SEHK stock code: 1310), is excited to debut "SHOP-IN-A-BOX", a one-stop IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) merchant turnkey solution that empowers retail businesses with reliable connectivity, scalable IT systems, full operations visibility, and timely technical support for enhanced retail sales efficiency and productivity.

Changing the game to make life easier for retailers, Juliana Lam, HKBN Vice President – Retail and Mid-Market, Enterprise Solutions (on left), and Samuel Hui, HKBN Chief Strategy Officer, Enterprise Solutions (on right), proudly unveil "SHOP-IN-THE-BOX". (PRNewsfoto/HKBN Enterprise Solutions)

Samuel Hui, HKBN Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Enterprise Solutions said, "Today's retail businesses require solutions that go beyond a simple POS system. Whenever customer payments fail to process, valuable time is spent on identifying whether the problem is equipment or payment gateway related, or if the Internet is down – such delays can significantly impact business, where every second counts. 'SHOP-IN-A-BOX' delivers an industry-tailored one-stop solution that enables retailers to manage their operations and in-store equipment with ease, even with limited in-house IT support."

"Through integrating hardware and software with flexible cloud management, advanced applications, and IoT technology, 'SHOP-IN-A-BOX' streamlines the shop management process to achieve full operational visibility and enhanced efficiency across multiple locations. Backed by HKBNES's robust network capabilities and dedicated RetailCare support, our comprehensive solution is exceptionally well-suited for helping retailers, including local, mainland and international businesses looking to expand or set up shops in Hong Kong, enhance their operations hassle-free," Samuel added.

Designed to address the growing IT needs of retailers, "SHOP-IN-A-BOX" provides a comprehensive suite of retail management tools, including:

Smart Management : Streamline complicated workflows with practical tools like inventory management, environmental detection IoT, and queuing signage.

: Streamline complicated workflows with practical tools like inventory management, environmental detection IoT, and queuing signage. Productivity Essentials : Enhance collaboration among staff with reliable connectivity and communication essentials like managed Wi-Fi, personal device, collaboration and communication tool.

: Enhance collaboration among staff with reliable connectivity and communication essentials like managed Wi-Fi, personal device, collaboration and communication tool. Security Enhancement : Protect valuable business assets both online and in physical stores with access control pack, CCTV, cybersecurity tools, and more.

: Protect valuable business assets both online and in physical stores with access control pack, CCTV, cybersecurity tools, and more. Efficient Sales: Improve customer experiences with POS and payment solutions, such as self-serve kiosks and an ePayment system.

At the core of "SHOP-IN-A-BOX" are three HKBNES proprietary solutions: the award-winning AegisConnect dashboard, SASE-Connect, and RetailCare. These solutions empower companies by offering full visibility into device performance, strengthened network security, and speedy helpdesk and on-site support from HKBNES's dedicated retail team, thus ensuring minimal business impact caused by technical issues. Furthermore, the solution is highly flexible, allowing merchants to easily scale up or down based on business needs.

Learn more about "SHOP-IN-A-BOX": Retail Solutions | HKBN Enterprise Solutions (hkbnes.net)

About HKBN Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, HKBN Group ("the Group" or "HKBN") is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.55 million residential homes and 8,100 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") solutions and Infinite-play bundles to both individual and enterprise customers. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI's 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/ .

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). As a leading system integration ICT services provider, it focuses on enterprise solutions development. Comprises a professional team and profound experience, together with HKBN's unique tri-carrier network, HKBNES provides enterprises with one-stop comprehensive digital transformation solutions, including cloud and data centres, cyber security, smart and digital solutions, AegisConnect, SME solutions IT • Simplified, and more. For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions