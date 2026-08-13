HMI Medical Strengthens Diagnostic Capabilities to Support Singapore's Shift Beyond Hospital Care

With the addition of Lifescan Imaging, HMI Medical now operates a network of seven diagnostic and imaging centres, enhancing access to timely diagnosis while supporting coordinated patient care across Singapore's key medical hubs.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Management International Pte Ltd ("HMI Medical") today announced the full acquisition of Lifescan Imaging, an established leading private radiology provider with three imaging centres located within the Novena, Orchard and Farrer Park vicinities in Singapore. The acquisition expands HMI Medical's existing radiology footprint across Singapore's key medical hubs, enhances access to timely diagnosis and supports coordinated care beyond the hospital setting.

The reception area of Lifescan Imaging at Paragon Medical, a leading private radiology provider acquired by HMI Medical to expand its diagnostic network across Singapore. A patient undergoes a scan on a 3T MRI machine at Lifescan Imaging in Singapore.

With the addition of Lifescan Imaging, HMI Medical now operates seven diagnostic and imaging centres islandwide, making it one of the country's largest private radiology providers. The centres are supported by a team of highly experienced radiologists with subspecialty expertise spanning cardiovascular imaging, oncology, neuroradiology, musculoskeletal imaging, and other specialised fields.

The combined imaging platform offers a suite of diagnostic capabilities including 15 advanced modalities such as MRI and CT scanners. By expanding the access of advanced imaging services to more people, HMI Medical aims to further strengthen its integrated ecosystem of preventive, primary, specialist and ambulatory care to help patients receive timely, coordinated care closer to their homes.

"By combining Lifescan Imaging's diagnostic imaging capabilities with HMI Medical's integrated healthcare ecosystem, we are making it easier for patients to move seamlessly from diagnosis to treatment and ongoing care, with the right support at every stage of their healthcare journey," said Ms Chin Wei Jia, Group CEO of HMI Medical.

Radiology as a key enabler of out-of-hospital care

By 2030, 1 in 4 Singapore residents will be aged 65 and above. As Singapore's population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the delivery of healthcare services is increasingly shifting out of hospitals. Diagnostic imaging plays a critical role in this transformation by enabling earlier detection, timely intervention, and better care coordination across the patient journey.

"Complex conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders require more than just advanced imaging technology. Subspecialty expertise is also required to ensure that the scans are being interpreted accurately. Bringing these capabilities together enables our clinicians to ensure that patients are receiving the right treatment for their conditions," said Dr John Huang, Chief Radiologist at Lifescan Imaging.

Advancing out-of-hospital care through comprehensive radiology offerings

As more healthcare is delivered outside of hospitals, patients need timely access to appropriate diagnostic imaging that supports faster clinical decisions and coordinated care. HMI Medical's expanded radiology network strengthens this model by integrating advanced imaging capabilities and subspecialty radiology expertise with its broader ecosystem of preventive, primary, specialist and ambulatory care.

"Singapore's healthcare transformation will require more than shifting services beyond hospitals. By expanding affordable access to latest imaging technologies and a deep bench of radiology expertise, we can deliver the rapid diagnoses patients need to reduce waiting times and support treatment decisions", said Dr Walter Lim, CEO of HMI Singapore.

With one of Singapore's largest private radiology networks, HMI Medical is strengthening access to specialist diagnostic services closer to where patients live, making it easier for patients to move seamlessly from diagnosis to treatment within a connected healthcare ecosystem.

About HMI Medical

Headquartered in Singapore, HMI Medical is a leading regional private healthcare provider with more than 30 years of experience across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. The Group operates an integrated healthcare ecosystem spanning managed care, primary care, specialist care, diagnostics, ambulatory care, tertiary hospitals and medical education. They support more than 4 million lives annually through a network of over 400 doctors and 3,000 employees. HMI Medical is committed to making quality healthcare more accessible through connected, patient-centred care across Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit: https://www.hmimedical.com/

SOURCE HMI Medical