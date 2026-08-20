Hong Kong First! Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income ETF

One ETF Offering Three Potential Sources of Income: Dividends [1], Capital Appreciation [1], and Option Premiums[1]

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset Hong Kong"), through its Global X ETFs brand, is pleased to announce the launch of the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income ETF (the "Fund"). The Fund was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on 20 August 2026 and is available in three trading counters: HKD (3555), USD (41555), and RMB (83555).

Today, the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income ETF (3555) is officially listed. Mr. Dennis Fok (left), Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer – ETF of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong), and Mr. Byung Ha Kim (right), Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong)

The Fund aims to provide investors with one-click access to three potential sources of return through an innovative "high-dividend equities + option premium" active strategy: dividend income[1], capital appreciation[1] and option premium income[1].

Hong Kong's First-of-Its-Kind: Combining High Dividend Stocks with an Options Strategy while keeping partial upside potential

The Fund offers a unique value proposition by pairing a portfolio of Hong Kong-listed, high-dividend equities with a call option overlay. By writing call options on only a portion of the portfolio, the strategy enhances income generation while maintaining upside participation during market rallies.

The Fund's core investment strategy includes:

Providing a High-Dividend Portfolio with Potential Capital Appreciation

The Fund will invest at least 70% of its net asset value (NAV) in constituent securities of the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index and/or the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF. This strategy aims to capture potential dividend income [1] and capital appreciation [1] .

The Fund will invest at least 70% of its net asset value (NAV) in constituent securities of the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index and/or the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF. This strategy aims to capture potential dividend income and capital appreciation . Enhancing Income Through Call Option Strategy

As part of its call option strategy, the Fund will sell Hang Seng Index and/or Hang Seng China Enterprises Index call options with a notional value representing 30% to 50% of NAV.

By selling options, the Fund can earn option premiums [1], which may provide a degree of downside cushioning during sideways or moderately declining market conditions.

Through this innovative strategy, the Fund offers investors exposure to three potential sources of income within a single ETF:

Potential dividend income [1]

Potential capital appreciation [1]

Option premium income [1]

The Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income ETF (3555) is the first actively managed ETF in Hong Kong to invest in the constituents of the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index and/or the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF. [2]

Active Management for Greater Flexibility in Volatile Markets

Dennis Fok, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, ETF, at Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said:

"We are delighted to bring this innovative active ETF to investors in Hong Kong. In today's volatile market environment, investors are increasingly seeking relatively stable sources of cash flow. The Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income ETF seeks to enhance income generation through option writing while maintaining upside participation during market rallies. This product demonstrates our commitment to innovation and to providing investors with a broader range of investment tools."

For product details and risk factors, please refer to the Fund Prospectus and Product Key Facts Statement at:

https://www.globalxetfs.com.hk/

(This website has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.)

About Mirae Asset Financial Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments ("Mirae Asset") manages more than US$439 billion in assets.[3]

The firm offers a broad range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and alternative investments. Mirae Asset operates in 25 offices worldwide and employs more than 1,000 professionals, including over 265 investment specialists.[3]

Mirae Asset's global ETF platform comprises more than 768 ETF[3], providing investors with high-quality, cost-effective investment solutions across emerging themes and disruptive technologies. The firm manages approximately US$275 billion in ETF assets [3], with ETF listings across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Europe, and the United States.[3]

About Global X ETFs

Founded in 2008, Global X ETFs has, for more than a decade, been committed to providing investors with innovative and thoughtful investment solutions. The firm offers a lineup of 499 ETF strategies[3] with over US$169.6 billion in assets under management.[3]

Global X is widely recognized for its thematic growth, income, and international market ETFs and is a member of the Mirae Asset Financial Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong (English website): https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong website: https://www.globalxetfs.com.hk/

Investors should not base investment decisions on this press release alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including the product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

The investment objective of Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Enhanced Income ETF (the "Fund") is to achieve income and long-term capital appreciation by (i) investing in constituent equity securities in the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index (the "Reference Index") and/or units of the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF (the "Reference ETF") and (ii) selling (i.e. "writing") call options on the Hang Seng Index and/or Hang Seng China Enterprises Index ("HSI/HSCEI") to receive payments of money from the purchaser of call options (i.e. "premium").

The Fund employs an actively managed investment strategy. The Fund may fail to meet its objective as a result of the implementation of investment process which may cause the Fund to underperform as compared to direct investments in the constituent equity securities of the Reference Index.

The Fund invests substantially in the Reference ETF, and it may also be subject to the risks associated with the Reference ETF's investments.

The Fund's ability to utilise Reference Index Call Options successfully will depend on the ability of the Manager to correctly predict future price fluctuations. If a Reference Index Call Option expires and if the Reference Index declines during the option period, the premiums received may not be sufficient to offset the loss realised.

The use of futures contracts involves market risk, volatility risk, leverage risk and negative roll yields and "contango" risk.

Investing in Reference Index Futures and writing Reference Index Call Options generally involve the posting of margin. If the Fund is unable to meet its investment objective as a result of margin requirements imposed by the HKFE, the SEHK and/or the Fund's broker, the Fund may experience significant losses.

To the extent that the constituent securities of Reference Index are concentrated in securities of a particular sector or market, the investments of it may be similarly concentrated.

The Fund may suffer from losses or delays when recovering the securities lent out. This may potentially affect its ability to meet payment and redemption obligations. Collateral shortfalls due to inaccurate pricing or change of value of securities lent, may cause significant losses to the Fund.

The Manager may at its discretion pay dividends out of the capital of the Fund. Distributions paid out of capital, represent a return of an investor's original investment or its gains and may potentially reduce the Fund's Net Asset Value per Share as well as the capital available for future investment.

The ETFs in which the Fund may invest may be managed by the Manager or its Connected Persons, and potential conflicts of interest may arise.

The trading price of the Fund's unit on the SEHK is driven by secondary market trading factors, which may lead to a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value.

[1] Dividends, option premiums, and capital appreciation are not guaranteed. Income generated from dividends or option premiums does not necessarily result in a positive return. Because the Fund employs a call option strategy, its potential capital appreciation may be partially limited. Investors should refer to the Fund's offering documents, including the Product Key Facts Statement, for further details and risk factors. Investments involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. [2] First product in Hong Kong that simultaneously invests in Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index constituents and enhances income through an option premium strategy. Source: HKEX and Mirae Asset, as of 11 August 2026. [3] Mirae Asset, as of 30 June 2026.

SOURCE MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS (HK) LIMITED