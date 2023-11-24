HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Outdoor and Sports Expo 2023" organized by Exhibition Group officially opened today. The expo offers a comprehensive showcase of sports goods and service information. Guests attending the opening ceremony included Mr Zhu Jianping, the Deputy Head of Sports Section of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Professor Herman Hu, the Vice-President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group. "Hong Kong Outdoor and Sports Expo 2023" will run from today until November 26 at Hall 5 FG of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, providing a platform to showcase the latest and highest-quality outdoor and sports equipment and also offering professionals, industry stakeholders, and the public the chance to explore the latest styles and the most extensive range of outdoor sports goods and services. The expo creates an opportunity to learn about the latest global trends in outdoor and sports and engage with exhibitors from different countries and regions.

Hong Kong Outdoor & Sport Expo 2023 opens today

Hong Kong has experienced a post-pandemic sports boom, resulting in a surge in demand for various sports equipment, goods, and apparel. "Hong Kong Outdoor and Sports Expo 2023" cater to the demand with over 300 exhibition booths. In gratitude for the silent dedication of sports teachers in the field of physical education, who design diverse courses for students with limited resources and space, fostering a new generation with both moral and intellectual virtues, the expo will host the inaugural "Physical Education Teacher Award Presentation Ceremony" on November 26. Commendation certificates will be presented to 174 teachers from 88 primary, secondary, and special schools, acknowledging and encouraging their hard work and dedication, aiming to enhance the professional image and social status of teachers, and gaining greater recognition from society.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, said, "The expo revolves around various themes, aiming to provide direct engagement with citizens and promote various outdoor or indoor sports. It allows the public to personally experience the fun, with the hope that Hong Kong, as a metropolis, can focus not only on economic achievements but also on the physical fitness and health of the general public."

The expo includes various competitions such as the "HKCEC Asia 3x3 Basketball Tournament," "Hong Kong Virtual Cycling Race," "Hong Kong International Functional Fitness Championship 2023," and the "China Super Dance Vol.10 (Hong Kong Selection)." Additionally, there are bicycle performances and experience zones, LBRO Soccer zones, sports classrooms, outdoor classrooms, a camping car exhibition, and various sports experiences including balance bikes and grassroots football. Visitors are encouraged to bring their children to experience these sports activities and cultivate interests in extracurricular activities.

The expo covers eight major categories of sports goods and services, including sports clothing and accessories, fitness and yoga, camping, hiking and climbing products, water sports equipment, marathon and cycling supplies, outdoor footwear, esports, and other outdoor products. From backpacks, shoes, clothing, outdoor tents, and cooking tools for hiking and camping to climbing equipment, as well as sports medical equipment and products, participants can explore a wide array of exhibits. To attract more visitors, the first 200 registered visitors will receive a HK$100 cash voucher for on-site shopping at the designated merchants of the "Hong Kong Outdoor and Sports Expo 2023." Moreover, there is the "Mastercard® Card Sign-and-Spend Lucky Draw," where customers using Mastercard for purchases at designated booths with every HK$250 spent can enter the draw. For every HK$500 spent, participants receive two chances, and so on, with a maximum of 10 chances per invoice.

Hong Kong Outdoor & Sport Expo 2023

Date 24 to 26 November 2023 Time 24 to 25 November 2023︰1100-2000 26 November 2023︰1100-1900 Location Hall 5 FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/outdoor_sport_expo_2023

For more information on "Hong Kong Outdoor & Sport Expo 2023" , please visit https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/ or the Facebook and Instagram pages "Hong Kong Outdoor & Sport Expo."

Selected Features:

Event Name Event Content HKCEC Asia 3x3 Basketball Tournament A highly anticipated event co-hosted by Exhibition Group, Hong Kong Eastern Basketball Team, and Grosports. The competition includes primary school, U16, U19, and Greater Bay Area teams. Hong Kong Virtual Cycling Race Featuring two competitions: a 30-second max power test measuring anaerobic explosive power and a team competition. Winners will be announced on November 26, 2023. Hong Kong International Functional Fitness Championship 2023 Organized by the Sports Performance and Functional Fitness Federation of Hong Kong, China (HKSPF3), this inaugural championship includes elite, fitness enthusiast (male/female), group, celebrity, and interschool categories. The competition aims to select the fittest athletes in Hong Kong to represent the city participate in international competitions. Camping Car Exhibition The event will feature a showcase of several uniquely designed camping vehicles, including D MAX, hijet with total 8 major brands. Participants can have an immediate experience and observe the interior designs and camping equipment of different types of camping vehicles on-site. China Super Dancer Vol.10 (Hong Kong Selection) As a premium street dance event in China, the competition attracts numerous outstanding dancers globally. The Hong Kong Selection will determine the champion who will compete in the Shenzhen Grand Finals against top talents from other regions. Bicycle Performances and Experience Zone Witness thrilling Trial bike climbing bicycle performances and experience the joy of e-bikes. Brian Cook, founder of global balance bike instruction, will share professional knowledge and conduct demonstrations. LBRO Soccer Zone Featuring a team of coaches consisting of current Hong Kong Premier League and national team members, the soccer zone aims to promote soccer culture by offering diverse soccer-related games. Sports Classroom Providing 30-minute sessions of diverse sports experiences, including physical training, yoga, Thai boxing, and emerging sports like Kabaddi. Family-friendly sessions are also available, allowing participants to try various sports and enjoy the fun in a relaxed manner. Outdoor Classroom Inviting experts from various fields to share knowledge and experiences related to outdoor sports, covering topics such as camping, hiking, and sports safety. Pride of the Asian Games Celebrating Hong Kong's outstanding performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the exhibition area will showcase 28 captivating moments captured during the games, allowing the public to share in the joy. Physical Education Teacher Award Presentation Ceremony In gratitude for the silent dedication of sports teachers in the field of physical education, who design diverse courses for students with limited resources and space, fostering a new generation with both moral and intellectual virtues, the expo will host the inaugural "Physical Education Teacher Award Presentation Ceremony" on November 26. Commendation certificates will be presented to 174 teachers from 88 primary, secondary, and special schools. Mastercard® Card Sign-and-Spend Lucky Draw Qualified participants can redeem their lucky draw coupons at the redemption booth (booths: L25, L26), fill out the form on the spot, and submit it into the draw box. The organizing committee will randomly draw the winners on December 20, 2023, and the results will be announced on December 27, 2023 (subject to terms and conditions). Prizes: First Prize (1 winner): HK$5,000 Supermarket Voucher Second Prize (1 winner): HK$3,000 Supermarket Voucher Third Prize (2 winners): HK$1,000 Supermarket Voucher Competition License Numbers for Business Promotion: 057829, 057830

