LOHAS Expo Unveiling the New Trend of Global Healthy and Eco-friendly Lifestyles

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revealing the future trend of a wellness lifestyle, the "LOHAS Expo 2024" organized by the Exhibition Group officially opened today. The expo will run from now until January 28th (Friday to Sunday) at Hall 3FG of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring over 1,000 brands. It brings together high-quality natural health foods, supplements, beauty and healthcare products, as well as eco-friendly lifestyle goods from around the world. The event is dedicated to promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, making it the most concentrated showcase of premium natural and organic products in Hong Kong.

LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability) – a group of individuals dedicated to pursuing a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, commands a staggering $355 billion USD business opportunity and continues to grow at a consistent rate of 10% annually. Mr. Carl Wong, chairman of the Exhibition Group, states, "With the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Charging in August, we anticipate that the LOHAS lifestyle will further become a trend in Hong Kong. The "LOHAS Expo" focuses on health and sustainability, showcasing the latest and cutting-edge premium natural and organic products, blending elements of health, wellness, and green low-carbon living."

The event features various thematic zones and exciting activities, including the India Pavilion and the Coffee Market. The India Pavilion showcases over 30 herbal natural products from India, delving into the Ayurveda wellness culture with a history of 5,000 years. The Coffee Market offers coffee products from 16 countries and regions for tasting. The expo provides various green living DIY workshops, mind-body health experience courses, "Healthy Cooking" chef demonstrations, and green health lectures, allowing attendees to experience a comprehensive and quality lifestyle focused on health and environmental sustainability.

For more information on " LOHAS Expo 2024" , please visit https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/lohasexpo2024 or the Facebook and Instagram pages " LOHAS Expo"

LOHAS Expo 2024

Date 26 to 28 January 2024 Time 26 to 27 January 2024: 1100-2000 28 January 2024: 1100-1900 Location Hall 3FG, HKCEC Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/lohasexpo2024

Event Name Event Content Halal Pavilion For the first time in Hong Kong, a large-scale Halal Pavilion is set up, offering over 80 brands of halal foods and products. The pavilion features a variety of halal foods and raw materials/products from different countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. Besides increasing awareness of halal products, the pavilion is suitable for businesses looking to explore the Muslim consumer market. Additionally, the Halal Pavilion showcases commonly used Muslim products and hosts various activities related to halal, including halal food tastings, Muslim headscarf demonstrations, and animal slaughtering explanations. India Pavilion The India Pavilion will showcase over 30 herbal natural products from India, providing in-depth insights into the 5000-year-old Ayurveda wellness culture. It will explore how Ayurveda effectively improves health through yoga exercises, personal care products, lifestyle routines, and diet. Coffee Market In addition to local specialty handmade coffee, there are coffee products from 16 countries and regions, including Greece, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Colombia, Yunnan, China, Vietnam, etc., available for tasting. Green Workshop The Green Workshops offer various green DIY instructional activities, such as making face creams and hand lotions using natural materials, creating unique miniature Zen gardens, and crafting coffee ground candles. Participants can also experience making sachets and foot bath sachets using different plants and herbal combinations to alleviate various health issues. Wellness Lifestyle Experience Zone The zone brings together experiences beneficial for physical and mental health, including singing bowl healing sessions, salt therapy and aromatherapy, corrective exercises (posture correction/strain relief), music therapy, and Ayurvedic yoga. Healthy Cooking In collaboration with celebrity chef Li Kam Luen, various healthy dishes will be introduced, such as specially prepared Rosemary Rock Salt Wellness Chicken and demonstration of Tianbei dishes. The event will also feature Ayurvedic wellness dietary tips, South African national tea tastings, and a demonstration of hand-brewed plant-based coffee.

