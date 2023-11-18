HUAWEI AppGallery and Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) collaborate host MLBB: ROCT 2023 to promote the growth of E-sports in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery is pleased to announce its first-ever collaboration with an educational institution to host an E-sports tournament titled "Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Rise of Champions Tournament 2023" (MLBB: ROCT 2023). The MLBB: ROCT 2023 is a joint initiative between HUAWEI AppGallery and the Faculty of Computing (FK) at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA), with support from Kementerian Belia & Sukan (KBS), Esports Integrated (ESI), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Esports Pahang. The purpose of hosting this tournament is to promote E-sports among students at Higher Learning Institution (IPT) in Malaysia as it has become popular in the community nowadays. Apart from that, AppGallery has assisted in the rise of E-sports in Malaysia following the government's initiative to promote Malaysia as a hub for the E-sports industry.

To coincide with the goal of promoting E-sports among students from Higher Learning Institution (IPT) in Malaysia, the MLBB: ROCT 2023 is open to all undergraduate students from public and private universities, polytechnics, as well as institutions recognised under the status of Premier Digital Tech Institutions (PDTI) by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). In addition, the tournament aims to elevate the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector to the highest level while promoting UMPSA as a leading institution supporting this initiative. Moreover, this tournament also encourages higher education students to venture into the ecosystem of E-sports, creating a strong and supportive community that can fully benefit from E-sports alongside their peers.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with UMPSA, KBS, ESI, MDEC and Esports Pahang to host the MLBB: ROCT 2023, our first-ever E-sports tournament in collaboration with an educational institution," said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region. "This tournament is a testament to our commitment to support the rise of E-sports in Malaysia and providing the users an opportunity to showcase their gaming skills, meet new friends and participate in healthy competition. We look forward to seeing all the talented gamers show up for this exciting event."

Together with the collaborations of four parties, the MLBB: ROCT 2023 has gone through several rounds of epic battles online including the Qualifier round where the initial matchups between 40 teams and the Playoff Stage which is a knockout round among 16 teams. The top 3 teams from the previous stage will have the opportunity to participate in the final of the tournament.

To celebrate the birth of the champion of MLBB: ROCT 2023, the final round of the tournament will be held on 22nd November 2023 at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA). On the event day, all parties will work together to arrange the agenda of the event with fun filled activity which participant will walk away with attractive freebies.* The Champion of MLBB: ROCT 2023 will be awarded with the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 11-inch. The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 will be given to the first runner up, and the second runner up will be presented with the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE. Apart from this, users who take part in the interaction activities stand a chance to win a gift. Moreover, students who join AppGallery Discord will get limited peripheral.

For more information, please visit: https://www.umpsaesport.pro/

The tournament will focus on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), which is a popular free-to-play MOBA game developed by Moonton. The game offers players 5v5 MOBA gameplay to battle against three lanes to take down the enemy's tower and defend their own. Besides, the game includes a variety of playable characters such as Tank, Marksman, Assassin, Fighter, Mage and Support available for players to choose from. The game feature of quick matchmaking allows players to start a new game within 10 seconds and finish it within 10 minutes. Plus, it also features built-in livestreaming and mobile controls for players to have a good gameplay experience.

