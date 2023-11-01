HUAWEI AppGallery Drives Chinese Gaming Partner's APAC Success, Strengthening Local Community Engagement

BANGKOK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading app distribution platform, HUAWEI AppGallery, recently held three grand events in Thailand to demonstrate its dedication to helping partners in the APAC gaming market. AppGallery successfully organized a number of events from October 20 to October 23, including an on-site visit by Chinese game partners, participation in the Thailand Game Show 2023, and the co-organization of the Odin Cup with RO game makers.

HUAWEI AppGallery's participation in the Thailand Game Show 2023 reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the gaming industry. By partnering with 11 famous game makers, AppGallery is able to offer a diverse range of gaming experiences to Thai game fans, further enriching the local gaming landscape.

HUAWEI AppGallery invited over 90 decision-makers from Chinese game manufacturers to see the booming gaming industry in Thailand in an effort to facilitate cooperation along with expertise sharing. Industry experts had the chance to exchange perspectives on the Southeast Asian gaming market and talk about the business landscape during the on-site visit. AppGallery hopes to assist its partners in comprehending the regional gaming landscape and seizing growth opportunities by enabling such changes.

Moreover, HUAWEI AppGallery collaborated with Ragnarok Origin to co-host the prestigious gaming competition known as Odin Cup. Gamers and gaming guilds from many countries were drawn to the event, where they competed to be crowned the strongest player. This partnership shows AppGallery's expertise in planning large-scale gaming events as well as its dedication to promoting open competition and community engagement in the gaming sector.

Together, these three events highlight HUAWEI AppGallery's extensive experience and strength in APAC. Through various campaigns, the site helps gaming participants not only enter the region but also effectively promote and connect with local gaming communities. AppGallery is committed to helping its partners in the APAC gaming market because it wants to promote sustainable growth and make localized rollouts easier.

Rei Xiao, Director of Business Development & Operation at Huawei APAC Region expressed their excitement for HUAWEI AppGallery's support of game partners from China, "HUAWEI AppGallery is excited to extend our support to game partners from China as they expand their business and promote their mobile games in the APAC market. By leveraging our platform and connecting game partners with the local market, we aim to facilitate their growth and enable them to thrive in this dynamic and vibrant gaming landscape."

HUAWEI AppGallery is available for Android phone users. Steps to download:

Go to the download link (https://bit.ly/40VRapY) and click on "Install" to have AppGallery on your Android device. Download HMS Core and click on "Install". Create a HUAWEI ID and log in. Start downloading apps and games and enjoy AppGallery's exclusive benefits and rewards.

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

