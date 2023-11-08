HUAWEI AppGallery launches new open-world SLG 'Era of Conquest' for the ultimate battle experience

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery, the leading app distribution platform, launched the highly-anticipated 'Era of Conquest' on mobile devices on 27 October. The game is available for users to download in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong region, Taiwan region, and Singapore.

A magnificent game that spans the East and West, Era of Conquest is the newest crown jewel in HUAWEI AppGallery's crown, that allows users to traverse ancient and modern times in-game. Set in the Terra continent, the game brings together legendary heroes from across the world and time to pit their strengths against each other for the throne!

Boasting hundreds of heroes from nine major civilisations, players get to have the likes of Julius Caesar, Oda Nobunaga and Joan of Arc on their team. With an open world battlefield system, players get to be the true master of the battlefield and the 120km x 120km map allows players plenty of room to try out new strategies and tactics.

"Era of Conquest is truly a game that allows players to fully control their in-game experience. With an open world battlefield and play-to-win game design, Era of Conquest provides the most rewarding battle experience for players. We are very proud and excited to introduce and offer Era of Conquest within our selection of incredible AppGallery games, and are excited to see the strategies players come up with," said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region.

Era of Conquest also features new SRP technology that supports real 3D graphics and improves the game rendering. Era of Conquest also features new DOTS technology that empowers up to 6000 units to battle on the same screen, providing players with unprecedented siege battle experience for the most enjoyable time.

Win through Test of Skill

Era of Conquest introduces a fair game environment where skills are all that matter. Without purchasable resources or VIP privileges, players get to truly test their skills against each other and win the Supreme throne using their troops and their tactics. The game also offers free, automatic conscription so players no longer have to spend their valuable resources on conscripting heroes.

Download Era of Conquest on HUAWEI AppGallery now: https://bit.ly/472gFtb

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

Follow Huawei Mobile Services APAC for more info:

Official Website: https://consumer.huawei.com/my/mobileservices/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiMobileServicesAPAC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HuaweiMobileServicesAPAC/

AppGallery Discord: https://discord.com/invite/swSBmnkdw5

Download AppGallery: https://bit.ly/40VRapY

About Era of Conquest

Era of Conquest is an open-world SLG by 4399. It allows players to experience the battlefield between ancient and modern civilizations, exciting siege battles, free conscription and featuring quality graphics in the game.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services