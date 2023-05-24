HUAWEI AppGallery Launches Summoners War: Chronicles with New Game Features and Exclusive Rewards

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is thrilled to announce the launch of Summoners War: Chronicles on AppGallery, now available for download with new game features and updates starting May 18, 2023. To celebrate the highly anticipated arrival of this free-to-play role-playing game, AppGallery is offering an array of exclusive rewards, including limited coupons and exciting rebates on in-game purchases, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience.

Summoners War: Chronicles takes players on a thrilling adventure in a fantasy world filled with mythical creatures, intense battles, and strategic gameplay. With stunning graphics, immersive storytelling, a wide range of heroes, and over 400 unique monsters to collect and upgrade, the game offers an engaging experience for gaming enthusiasts in their epic journey through a fantastical world.

Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Eco Business Growth at AppGallery, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are delighted to welcome Summoners War: Chronicles to AppGallery. Huawei is dedicated to collaborating with top game developers to bring high-quality gaming experiences to our users. We believe that the arrival of Summoners War: Chronicles with new features and exclusive rewards will further enrich our gaming portfolio and provide our users with endless entertainment options."

New game features and rewards for the ultimate gaming experience with AppGallery

Summoners War: Chronicles introduces exciting new features and updates, including the new continent of Kontana, a mysterious forest land filled with new activities and the formidable giant plant boss Tyra. Players can embark on new quests, encounter new dungeon bosses, and acquire new materials. The update also brings new runes with cool effects, harder paths of adventure, and new fashion outfits to craft.

As an exclusive bonus for AppGallery users, Huawei is offering exciting rewards from May 18 to June 30, providing additional value to its users and enhancing their gaming experience:

The first 20,000 fans to download Summoners War: Chronicles on AppGallery will receive a USD $0.99 HUAWEI Coupon.

HUAWEI Coupon. Players can also enjoy a 10% rebate on in-game purchases, allowing them to maximize their gaming experience and offset future expenses within the game.*

Log on here to learn more: https://bit.ly/3Ml4yhw

Huawei users will be able to enjoy the game on Huawei devices, including the HUAWEI P60 Series smartphones, as well as HUAWEI MateBook D14 and D15 laptops. Huawei's commitment to technological innovation and its powerful hardware capabilities make its devices ideal for gamers seeking high-performance and enjoyable gaming sessions.

"We are excited to partner with Huawei and bring Summoners War: Chronicles to AppGallery," said Sun Peng, Senior Manager of Com2us Corporation. "The support and expertise provided by Huawei throughout the development process have been exceptional. We are confident that Huawei users will thoroughly enjoy playing Summoners War: Chronicles on their Huawei devices."

Android users can now unleash the rewards and rejoice with new experiences

All Android users can now install HUAWEI AppGallery on their devices to download Summoners War: Chronicles and enjoy the limited coupons and rebates on in-game purchases. In addition, AppGallery opens the door to a wide range of apps and games to enhance the Android experience, as well as a host of discounts on premium apps, rewards, and access to exclusive content. Android users can download HUAWEI AppGallery here: https://bit.ly/40VRapY .

Download Summoners War: Chronicles from HUAWEI AppGallery: https://bit.ly/3oflJJy

Join the AppGallery Discord channel to unlock additional perks and exclusive benefits: https://discord.gg/6C3fyEsQt3

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

About Summoners War: Chronicles

Summoners War: Chronicles is the latest RPG by Com2uS. It allows players to get into the expanded universe of Summoners War and experience different unique gameplay modes in the game.

