InComm Payments Launches Roblox Gift Cards in Hong Kong

Gift cards for popular immersive virtual platform available to purchase for the first time in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a global payments technology provider, today announced it is launching gift cards for Roblox, the online immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily, at online and physical retailers in Hong Kong. This launch marks the first time that Roblox gift cards are available for purchase in the Hong Kong market.

Roblox gift cards are now available for purchase online in denominations ranging from HK$50 to HK$4000. In Q2 2024, the cards will launch at physical retail chains in Hong Kong, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, HKTVmall, Alipay+, Suning and Game Source Entertainment.

"As games and virtual experiences like those found on Roblox continue to rise in popularity, consumers expect stores to stock products related to their favorite games and online experiences," said Michael Georgiadis, Senior Vice President of South Asia at InComm Payments. "We are excited to continue supporting Hong Kong retailers by supplying them with gift cards that will help them attract visitors to their stores."

InComm Payments first entered Hong Kong in 2012, establishing itself as an industry leader with point-of-sale activation (POSA) technology. The company's POSA innovations have enabled many products and solutions to transform the commerce experience for shoppers in the market.

Hong Kong shoppers can learn more about purchasing Roblox gift cards by visiting www.roblox.com/giftcards .

For more information about InComm Payments, visit www.InCommPayments.com .

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

