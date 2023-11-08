InComm Payments Launches App Store Cards on PChome, Taiwan's Premier E-Commerce Platform

Digital App Store Cards will be available to purchase online for the first time in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a global payments technology provider, today announced it is expanding the distribution of App Store Cards to PChome, Taiwan's premiere e-commerce platform. This expansion marks the first time that App Store Cards will be available to purchase on an e-commerce channel in the Taiwan market.

"This is an exciting opportunity to provide convenient, direct access to App Store Cards," said Michael Georgiadis, Senior Vice President of South Asia at InComm Payments. "Thanks to this new partnership with PChome, we can tap into a robust online platform that connects an extensive customer base with these popular gift card products."

App Store Card are now available for purchase on PChome as digital gift cards in seven denominations, including TW$50, TW$300, TW$500, TW$1000, TW$2000, TW$3000 and TW$6000.

Since entering the Taiwan market in 2013, InComm Payments has established itself as a market leader in prepaid products and point-of-sale activation (POSA) technology in the country. The company has established long-standing partnerships with Taiwan's leading merchants to deliver valuable commerce experiences to shoppers across the country.

Taiwanese shoppers can purchase App Store Cards online by visiting PChome at https://24h.pchome.com.tw/store/DYCE06.

For more information about InComm Payments, visit www.InCommPayments.com.

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

