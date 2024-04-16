Innovent Announces the Appointment of Dr. Nageatte Ibrahim as the Oncology Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announces the appointment of Dr. Nageatte Ibrahim, a world-famous Oncology Clinical Development Leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry, as the Oncology CMO. Dr. Ibrahim will provide the strategy, execution and leadership for the Oncology Global Clinical Development program.

Dr. Nageatte Ibrahim has over 11 years of oncology industry drug development experience at Merck and GSK. Dr. Ibrahim also has 9 years of faculty appointments; an Instructor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and attending physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and later an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Perlman School of Medicine/Abramson Cancer Center. Dr. Ibrahim's fore into industry began at GSK working on the dabrafenib/trametinib program and global approvals in melanoma. Prior to joining Innovent, Dr. Ibrahim was the Vice President, Global Clinical Development, Oncology at Merck, overseeing the strategy and execution for Keytruda and combinations across multiple tumor types and assets. In her early career at Merck, she led the pivotal global registration studies for Keytruda in front-line advanced melanoma and resectable melanoma which have been approved globally. Major accomplishments from Dr. Ibrahim's clinical development teams under her leadership include global approvals in Merkel cell, gastric, biliary, and hepatocellular cancers, resected Stage IIB or IIC melanoma, pediatric neurofibromatosis-1 (NF-1) as well as tumor agnostic indications for TMB-H expressing cancers and MSI-H/dMMR tumors. Dr. Ibrahim was also responsible for the development strategy of multiple assets, including in partnership with other companies, while at Merck. Dr. Ibrahim has a long and successful track record of building great teams, fostering an environment of learning and comradery, as well as mentoring and coaching future talent for leadership. She has also served as the Scientific Advisor for the Melanoma Research.

Dr. Nageatte Ibrahim earned her B.S. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from Rutgers University and M.D. from MCP-Hahnemann/Drexel College of Medicine. Dr. Ibrahim completed an internal medicine residency at MCP-Hahnemann/Drexel College of Medicine, a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship from Tufts Medical Center, and Oncology Research Fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Ibrahim possesses a Pennsylvania Medical License and ABIM Certification in Medical Oncology.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Nageatte Ibrahim onboard as our Oncology CMO in Global Clinical Development," said Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Innovent. "Dr. Ibrahim has extensive experience in global clinical development in oncology along with excellent leadership skills. We believe that with Dr. Ibrahim joining Innovent, her talent and innovation will further enhance our clinical development capabilities in oncology, solidify our efforts in building a global clinical development platform and an international clinical team, develop a more innovative and cutting-edge pipeline with global First-in-Class and Best-in Class agents, and accelerate the innovation pace globally. Dr. Nageatte Ibrahim will bring new momentum to reach Innovent's goal 'to be one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies.'"

"Innovent is a rapidly growing and cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Ibrahim. "I am delighted to join such a company with a strong emphasis on science and innovation to bring new cancer treatments forward efficiently. There are many talented and passionate people at Innovent who strive to make great medicines that benefit patients around the world, and I am honored to join them in this quest."

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to provide high-quality biologics that are affordable to all. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 10 products in the market, 3 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 5 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

