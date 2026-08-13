Insta360 Unveils X6: The Biggest Leap in 360 Capture Yet

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360, the world's best-selling 360 camera brand, today announced X6, its new flagship 8K 360 camera and the biggest leap in the history of the X series. This year marks Insta360's 10-year milestone in 360 cameras. X6 is the decade-defining flagship that comes out of it, the culmination of ten years of innovation and craftsmanship. It goes on sale August 12.

Meet Insta360 X6 - Inspiration in every direction. Speed Speed Insta360 X6 Flagship 8K 360 Camera

Insta360 currently holds 71% value share (US$) of the global panoramic camera (360 camera) market (according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Handheld Smart Camera Tracker Report, 26Q1). X6 is built to extend that lead by making one camera enough.

"X6 is the camera we always wanted to build. It captures everything around you, in any light, and hands you a finished edit before you even reach for your phone," shares JK Liu, Founder of Insta360.

X6 is available in Australia from August 12 through the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon, and a broad network of leading national and specialist retailers, including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Camera House and Costco, priced from AU$1,049.99.

Additional bundles are also available exclusively through the Insta360 Official Store, including the Essentials Bundle at AU$1,159.99. Customers who purchase and activate X6 before September 30, 2026, will receive one year of Insta360+ Premium cloud storage at 500GB, plus three months of Moments Pro (two clips per month) at no extra cost.

Image Quality: Superior Detail, Day and Night

X6 sees more light than any X camera before it. Custom dual Sony 1/1.1" square sensors deliver full 1-inch equivalent 360 imaging, 33% more sensor area than X5 and around four times the light intake per frame.

Behind the sensors sits a triple AI chip: one 8-core 3.3GHz 4nm flagship processor paired with two dedicated imaging chips. Together they bring 500% more computing power than X5, a 106% faster clock speed, and 35% lower power draw. A new low-light mode adds two ambient light sensors to cut flicker and pull more out of night scenes, while AdaptiveTone 2.0 meters each lens on its own and captures two exposures per frame for wider dynamic range.

X6 is also the first 360 camera with native in-camera Dolby Vision. Paired with 10-bit color and more than 1.07 billion recordable colors, X6 delivers a professional color profile straight out of the camera.

The 3-in-1 Camera Ecosystem

X6 is a 360 camera, a subject-tracking gimbal camera, and a single-lens action cam, and it switches between all three in a tap.

Shoot first, frame later. Hit record and stay in the moment. X6 captures everything around you at native 8K50fps, so you come back later and pull the best angles from any direction.

Flat 4K straight from the camera. InstaFrame 2.0 locks onto subjects instantly and tracks people, pets, and objects across the frame, giving you clean flat 4K video with no editing step. Pair X6 with the new Foldable Selfie Stick Remote Kit and its joystick control turns that tracking into gimbal-style shooting. Add the POV Head Tracker and framing follows your eyeline instead, so the camera captures whatever you turn to look at.

A classic action cam when you want one. Switch to single-lens and shoot like a traditional action camera at up to 5K60fps, wide-angle up to 170 degrees (at 5K30fps), or 4K120fps for slow motion that earns the replay.

Flagship Hardware Built for Adventure

X6 features a 2.32-inch OLED display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, designed for improved visibility outdoors.

Its new 2600mAh Xtreme Battery delivers up to 140 minutes of 8K30fps 360 recording and supports fast charging to 80% in approximately 24 minutes. It is also designed to perform reliably in temperatures as low as -20°C.

X6 introduces Replaceable Lens 2.0, offering improved scratch resistance while making damaged lenses easier and more affordable to replace.

X6 is waterproof to 20 metres without a case, or up to 60 metres with the Invisible Dive Case Pro. It also includes built-in storage, allowing users to start recording even without a microSD card installed.

An upgraded four-microphone system improves wind reduction, while a new Hidden Engine Mic is designed specifically to capture cleaner motorcycle engine sound at speed.

X6 also supports more than 100 accessories across Insta360's magnetic mounting ecosystem, with compatibility extending across existing X5, X4 Air and Ace Series mounts.

Zero-Edit: A Finished Video While You Charge

X6 edits for you, and Insta360 PanoMind is what makes it possible. Built in-house and trained on more than 10,000 hours of footage across 30-plus scenarios including travel, daily life, winter sports, motorcycling, diving, and cycling, PanoMind is the first 360-native AI model to understand a full spherical scene rather than a flat frame.

Plug X6 in to charge and AI Director, the auto-edit engine inside PanoMind, builds a highlight edit from the footage on the camera and delivers the finished clips to the Insta360 app. Analysis runs on the camera itself rather than in the cloud, and the feature can be switched off at any time.

When you want to shape a clip yourself, Auto Edit 2.0 turns one clip or many into a complete edit in a single tap: framing, camera movement, cuts, music, and transitions.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/insta360

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/insta360

SOURCE Insta360