IPC Shopping Centre invites shoppers to maximise their Raya meriahness with its ‘Raya Meriah Max’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations, IPC Shopping Centre invites shoppers to elevate their Raya meriahness with the "Raya Meriah Max" campaign. From now till 1st May, shoppers can enjoy special promotions and great rewards when they visit and shop at IPC Shopping Centre.

Visitors can head over to the concourse during this meriah campaign period to enjoy and take pictures with the fusion décor of traditional meets neon. This Raya décor, just like previous installations incorporate sustainable materials such as compressed toweled wood boards, paper and fabric which has been reused and recycled.

In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, IPC has brought back the outdoor al-fresco area where our communities can berbuka puasa with their friends and family. The outdoor dining area is open daily from 10am to 10pm and is also for everyone to enjoy their take-away meals from the centre's food and beverage tenants. Diners are encouraged to do their part for the environment by segregating their food waste and packaging into the allocated bins and help keep the area tidy for the next user.

IPC will also be releasing attractive deals from their tenant outlets throughout the campaign duration so tune in to their Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates. Aside from that, the centre will offer weekday 2-hour free parking for the buka puasa crowd, from 6pm-8pm, starting from 23 March until 21 April.

There are also plenty of great deals and rewards available during the "Raya Meriah Max" campaign. Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM1,000 (RM800 for Tack Club members) in three receipts will receive a Maifan Stone cooking pot whereas those who spend a minimum of RM200 in two receipts will receive RM10 Meriah E-vouchers or Meriah Raya Packet sets. Furthermore, there are additional benefits for IPC Tack Club members who will enjoy the same promotional offers at a lower shopping value.

Weekend shoppers with children can enjoy and take part in complimentary and fun DIY and upcycling workshops at Funland, Level 2 for children aged 12 years old and below on a first come-first serve basis (priority is given to Små Club members). There will also be exciting festive Raya performances and Små Club Buddies mascot who will be making their rounds. Shoppers will also be spoilt for choice with great deals at the Raya Bazaar happening at the concourse.

Exclusively for Tack Club members, now they can receive double the rewards of IPC merchandises when they use their Tack points to redeem the items below:

2x IPC Foldable Recycle Bag (2,000 Tack Points)

2x IPC Collapsible Lunch Box (2,200 Tack Points)

2x IPC 4-pc Macaron Bowl Set (2,500 Tack Points)

2x IPC Cutlery Set (2,700 Tack Points)

2x IPC Golf Umbrella with Torchlight (4,500 Tack Points)

To further add more meriahness to the celebrations, shoppers can take part in the #IPCRayaMeriahMax wefie photo contest and stand a chance to win RM1,000 IPC Shopping Centre goodies. To join simply follow these simple steps below:

Download the IPC App from Play Store or App Store and register to be a Tack Club member.

and register to be a Tack Club member. Snap a wefie. Try to fit as many people as you can in the photo.

Post your meriah we-fie on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag # IPCMeriahMaksimum (Make sure your post is public)

Winners will be announced on IPC Shopping Centre's Social Media Channels.

