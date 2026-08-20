ISoOR 2026 Organoid Clinical Transformation Summit convened in Hangzhou

ICORE launched; nine companies joined as founding members

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, the International Society of Organoid Research (ISoOR) held its 2026 Organoid Clinical Transformation Summit in Hangzhou. Under the theme "From Biological Models to Credible Evidence — Standardization and Clinical Practice of Organoids," the event brought together leaders from academia, clinical medicine, industry and investment to advance standardization and high-quality development across the organoid field.

As organoids move into drug discovery, precision medicine and clinical translation, the field is shifting from model construction to evidence generation. Stability, reproducibility and methodologically validated data are becoming essential for broader adoption. China's recent inclusion of tumour organoid culture and drug-sensitivity testing in its national medical-service pricing framework provides further policy support for standardized clinical use.

ISoOR Chairman Prof. Peter E. Lobie opened the summit with a welcoming speech. Forum speakers then shared latest advances and trends in tumor organoid drug-sensitivity testing, thyroid and ophthalmic applications, drug development, automation, and internationally aligned biobanking standards.

Prof. Wu Lijuan from PLA Western Theater Command General Hospital emphasized that consistent standards are essential for the broader adoption of organoid technology in precision oncology and, ultimately, for translating its clinical potential into benefits for more patients.

Prof. Shen Chongyang from Chengdu University of TCM discussed recent international policy developments concerning New Approach Methodologies (NAMs). He predicted that, if current progress continues, the first jointly validated NAMs that could be applied in specific contexts without the need for repeated validation may emerge around 2028.

A cross-sector roundtable moderated by Dr. Zhou Yi of AimingMed explored how research institutions, clinicians, industry and investors can work together to move organoids from scientific validation to clinical and commercial value.

The summit also marked the launch of International Center for Organoid Research and Enterprise (ICORE). Initiated by ISoOR, ICORE will support research, technical validation, clinical translation, international collaboration and industry incubation. Nine companies joined ICORE as its founding members. Drawing on its expertise in organoid standardization and clinical translation, AimingMed will contribute to ICORE's joint research and translational initiatives.

About ISoOR

The International Society of Organoid Research brings together academic, clinical and industry resources to advance organoid standards, innovation and application.

About AimingMed

AimingMed is a medical technology company integrating organoid R&D, production, research services and clinical testing. Its portfolio includes the MasterAim® organoid culture system, OSCAR-AI automation platform and organoid biobanks.

SOURCE AimingMed