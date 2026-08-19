Janitha Sukumaran Joins Reputation Advisors International as Newest Member

Malaysian communications advisor brings more than three decades of experience in strategic communications, reputation management, and crisis advisory

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation Advisors International (RAI), a global network of esteemed communications professionals, announced today that Janitha Sukumaran, Founder of Rantau+, has joined as its newest member.

Sukumaran has spent more than 35 years working across journalism, strategic communications, reputation management, and crisis advisory. During her career, she has advised governments, multinational corporations, publicly traded companies, and purpose-driven organizations across Asia - often during times of significant change and uncertainty.

Janitha Sukumaran, Founder & Chief Sustainability Consultant of Rantau+, joins Reputation Advisors International (RAI).

She founded Rantau+ in 1992 and continues to lead the Malaysia-based independent communications consultancy. Under her leadership, the firm has transformed into a purpose-driven, data-driven Communications Intelligence Advisory. She has also pioneered Narrative Intelligence, an approach that combines communications, sustainability, data, and AI to turn insights into action.

"Reputation is no longer built through communications alone; it is earned through how organizations behave and create value for society," Sukumaran said. "I look forward to contributing an Asian perspective while strengthening the collective intelligence we can offer clients across the market."

"We are pleased to welcome Janitha Sukumaran as our newest member," said James F. Haggerty, CEO of PRCG Haggerty LLC in New York and President of Reputation Advisors International. "Her extensive background in journalism, strategic communications, and reputation management provides exactly the expertise needed to strengthen our organization."

About Reputation Advisors International (RAI)

Reputation Advisors International is a global association of senior communications professionals specializing in high-stakes issues related to reputation management, brand positioning, legal and regulatory communications, crisis planning and response and related fields.

The network currently has members in 18 cities across 14 countries, including Abu Dhabi, Brasília, Brussels, Chiasso, Frankfurt, Geneva, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Munich, New York, Oslo, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto and Zurich.

To learn more about Reputation Advisors International, visit: www.reputationadvisors.net .

SOURCE RANTAU PR SDN. BHD.