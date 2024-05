Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition Hosts and Sponsors - Demonstrate the Importance of Accelerating Decarbonisation

Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition emerges as a crucial platform for facilitating and showcasing collaborations between energy giants

The event convenes over 4,000 attendees, 150 exhibiting companies, 450 delegates, 130 speakers, 150 government representatives and senior leaders

Keynote speakers, government officials, and industry leaders will discuss Asia's growing role in global climate leadership and sustainable energy solutions.

50% international attendance – Making this one of the most important international energy events in Japan

Key companies attending: JERA Co., Inc, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd, Kraken, ExxonMobil, Cheniere, RWE, Rystad Energy, Abaxx Exchange, Asahi Kasei Group, Berkeley Research Group, IHI, King & Spalding, Sempra Infrastructure, TotalEnergies, University of Calgary , Vortexa, ENGIE, Wood Mackenzie, and Japan NRG

TOKYO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the urgent need to transition to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions, international energy giants like JERA, Tokyo Gas, Kraken, ExxonMobil and more are stepping up to the challenge. They are spearheading efforts to overcome these global challenges through strategic collaborations and innovative projects that will be on the agenda at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition from 3-5 June 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight.

Notable speakers slated to speak at Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition include:

Shinichi Kihara , Director General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

, Director General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality, Izuru Kobayashi , Deputy Director General for Environmental Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)zs

, Deputy Director General for Environmental Affairs, Kadri Simson , Commissioner for Energy, European Commission

Commissioner for Energy, Hon. Brian Jean , ECA, KC, Minister for Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta

Minister for Energy and Minerals, Mitsunori Fukuda , Director, Gas Market Office, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

Director, Gas Market Office, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, Kiyoshi Hikino, Director of Power and Gas Market Policy Division, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

Director of Power and Gas Market Policy Division, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, Yuya Hasegawa , Director Energy Resource Development Division, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

, Director Energy Resource Development Division, Eiji Ohira , Director Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization

, Director Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Takashi Kawai , Director, Ocean Development and Environment Policy Division, Maritime Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

, Director, Ocean Development and Environment Policy Division, Maritime Bureau, Shinichi Sasayama , CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer, Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

, CEO, President, Representative Executive Officer, Junya Tawa , Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of the Planning Division, JERA Co., Inc.

, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of the Planning Division, Takayuki Ueda , President & CEO, INPEX CORPORATION

, President & CEO, H.E. Rachmat Kaimuddin , Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination, Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment of the Republic of Indonesia

, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination, Helle Kristoffersen , President of Asia & member of the Executive Committee, TotalEnergies

, President of & member of the Executive Committee, Kathy Wu , Regional President Asia Pacific, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, bp

, Regional President Asia Pacific, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Irtiza Sayyed , President of Asia Pacific , Low Carbon Solutions, ExxonMobil

Highlighting their commitment, JERA, Japan's largest power generation company, will return as the Co-Host of the event. Yuichi Shimada, Executive Officer, Head of Public Relations Group at JERA said regarding their participation: "As the largest power producer in Japan and a top-tier energy company worldwide, JERA is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions for a new era. We are proud to take the lead in developing a low-carbon fuel supply chain and to present the world's first fuel substitution demonstration project. By participating in the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition, we are happy to showcase our advancements and look forward to fostering more collaborations with industry partners toward a decarbonised future."

Another participant of the leading international energy event is Co-Host Tokyo Gas, who is a pioneer in LNG introduction to Japan and now provides energy solutions globally. "To realise a net-zero world, innovation to decarbonise gas and electricity is essential. We are developing methanation technologies, which recycles CO2, alongside the expansion of renewable power sources, and are making moves to replace city gas with 'e-methane.'" Yumiko Yao, Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of LNG Business Dept, Tokyo Gas said.

"Tokyo Gas is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies to meet Japan's energy needs sustainably. Participation in the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition is pivotal in driving this transformation. As Co-Host of the Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition, we are pleased to help exemplify actionable steps towards a sustainable energy future," Yao continued.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organiser of the event, said: "The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition serves as a platform for change, demonstrating the power of collaboration and innovation in the energy sector". He added: "This event facilitates connections which set the scene for the ground-breaking partnerships that lead to actionable solutions for a sustainable future. Our co-hosts and sponsors all play an important role in leading decarbonisation efforts to achieve a better future for all."

Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition will be headlined by an address by Shinichi Kihara, Director General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) discussing the role that the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) will play in decarbonising the region. This will be followed by another crucial session for setting the tone of the event, senior officials from INPEX and TotalEnergies will be discussing the importance of strengthening global ties to achieve energy security.

Event sponsors include JERA, Tokyo Gas, Kraken, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Cheniere, Rystad Energy, RWE, Engie and Vortexa who will join 100 other companies to showcase their collaborative contributions to propelling the energy transition within the exhibition and through the summit sessions. The convergence of industry leaders and innovators at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition highlights the importance of partnerships across sectors to achieve a carbon-neutral future.

About the event

The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition, taking place on 3-5 June 2024 in Tokyo is a pivotal event designed to accelerate Japan's transition to a sustainable and carbon-neutral future. As a global economic leader and technological innovator, Japan is setting the stage for an ambitious energy transformation that aligns with its environmental commitments and economic aspirations.

The event creates an environment for fostering a cross-sector collaboration for a diverse energy system, investing in climate technology across the energy value chain, ensuring energy security through strategic partnerships, decarbonising industries for a sustainable economic future, and promoting an inclusive and just transition.

About the organiser

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 80 exhibitions annually, we attract more than 1 million visitors, positioning us as one of the leading players in the industry. This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as platforms for the latest discussions at the forefront of change.

Over recent years dmg events has significantly expanded operations to achieve impressive growth in emerging and mature markets. With new events continually being launched to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving with the industry, live events remain a focal point, providing a mix of exhibitions, conferences, certified workshops, technical seminars, clubs and leadership roundtables.

For more details on the events, please visit:

