Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2024 Unites Global Leaders to Propel Asia's Emergence in Climate Leadership

TOKYO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition 2024 opened today at Tokyo Big Sight, marking the beginning of a pivotal three-day event (3-5 June) focused on driving energy transition and decarbonisation efforts in Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Hosted by Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., the summit gathered global energy leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, to delve into innovative solutions shaping the future of energy and seeks to foster international collaboration pivotal to accelerating energy transformation and advancing climate action.

Day one opened with inspiring remarks from Nobuo Tanaka, former Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), who emphasised the urgent need for international collaboration to achieve sustainable energy goals, followed by a compelling keynote address from Shinichi Kihara, Director General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality at METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), who highlighted the critical role of the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC), a platform launched by 11 partner countries in 2023 to advance decarbonisation in Asia, and Japan's dedication to achieving industry reduction, economic growth and energy security.

Yuya Hasegawa, Director of Energy Resource Development Division, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan said: "There is no perfect energy source. We need to have as many sources as possible and diversify to ensure a stable supply of energy, even during disasters."

Kadri Simson, Commissioner for Energy at the European Commission, delivered a visionary keynote, highlighting Japan's crucial role as a key partner in shaping the global energy security framework, especially in relation to LNG, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts, most notably between Europe and Japan, in enhancing energy security and promoting sustainability worldwide.

The event features a Strategic Conference, which brings together global energy leaders and senior regional policymakers to advance the momentum needed for Japan and the Asia-Pacific region to achieve decarbonisation goals while maintaining economic growth and energy security, and a Technical Conference, a forum for leading engineers and technical experts to showcase cutting-edge innovations crucial for Japan and the Asia-Pacific's transition to a low-carbon future.

This year's event introduces a new Climatetech Zone, a platform for startups, students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations in climate mitigation and energy transitions.

The event was organised by dmg events.

