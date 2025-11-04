"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 to Be Held at Makuhari Messe

- Premier International Sourcing Event Showcasing Best of Japanese Food -

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RX Japan Ltd. announced that from December 3 to 5, 2025, the 11th edition of "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER will take place at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba adjacent to Tokyo, offering a world-class sourcing platform for international food and beverage (F&B) professionals seeking premium Japanese products and strategic business partnerships.

Organized by RX Japan, the event will feature approximately 400 export-ready Japanese food suppliers, showcasing a wide variety of products, including wagyu beef, seafood, seasonings, confectionery, and beverages. The fair is expected to welcome over 15,000 visitors from more than 20 countries and regions, including key buyers from Southeast Asia and Greater China.

Note: Exhibitor and visitor figures include all co-located shows: JAPAN'S FOOD EXPORT FAIR, JFEX and Food LogiX.

Event Highlights:

- 400 Japanese Exhibitors Ready for Export

Discover a curated selection of high-quality Japanese food and beverage products, from traditional specialties to innovative new offerings.

- Robust Business-matching Opportunities

Meet importers, distributors, retailers, and food service operators from across the globe in one place.

- Online Appointment System

Schedule meetings with exhibitors in advance through the organizer's online matching platform to maximize visitors' time at the show.

What Visitors Can Gain by Attending

1. Source Premium Japanese F&B Products

Discover products that stand out in one's own market for their quality, authenticity, and unique flavors.

2. Connect with F&B Industry Experts

Gain insights into global market trends, export strategies, and regulatory frameworks while expanding each visitor's professional network.

3. Build Strategic Partnerships

Collaborate with reliable Japanese suppliers to strengthen one's supply chain and unlock new business opportunities.

Co-located Events: JFEX & Food LogiX

"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 will be held concurrently with JFEX (Japan Int'l Food & Beverage Expo) and Food LogiX (Int'l Food Logistics Expo). Visitors can explore a broader spectrum of food industry innovations, including international food products and cutting-edge logistics solutions -- all under one roof.

Free Admission for F&B Professionals

Register now: https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-nov&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=kyodonews_jfef

