Japan's Largest Flea Market App Provider Mercari Solicits New Cross-border E-commerce Partners

TOKYO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari, Inc., Japan's largest flea market app provider, formed business tie-ups with cross-border e-commerce services "Ritaoshiji," "JPGOODBUY," "Leyifan" and "Masadora" in April in a bid to expand its cross-border marketing channel in the Chinese market.

Mercari already maintains such partnerships with "doorzo," "Buyee" and other e-commerce businesses.

The latest collaboration allows its cross-border e-commerce partners to manage information on products and inventory on the Mercari marketplace for Chinese customers in real time, raising the close rate and eventually increasing the overall transaction volume on the marketplace.

- Mercari solicits new cross-border e-commerce partners

Entertainment- and hobby-related products have been popular in the Chinese market in recent years. Among them, toys are the most popular item, followed by trading cards and figures, and demand for much sought-after items abroad is particularly strong.

Mercari has released an official guide for potential business partners wishing to conduct cross-border sales on the Mercari marketplace on the following website:

https://help.jp.mercari.com/guide/articles/1431/ (Japanese)

- About Mercari

Mercari, Inc. launched flea market app "Mercari" in July 2013. It is Japan's largest flea market app service with over 21 million users per month. The company is striving to help realize an affluent society in which resources are properly circulated and people can achieve what they want to do.

