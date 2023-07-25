KING'S PARK GALLERY GRAND OPENING MARKS THE DEVELOPMENT EVOLVING TO BE THE NEW CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT AND INTEGRATED ENTERTAINMENT HUB IN GENTING HIGHLANDS

GENTING HIGHLANDS, Malaysia, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kings Park Gallery was officially launched on July 22 with much fanfare and grandeur in Genting Highlands.

Guests of Honor, Yang Berhormat Dato' Mohd Faizal Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer of Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Pahang (PKNP) together with the Creator and Founder of King's Park, Dato Seri Michael Yong and Mr Jayandren Subramaniam were at the event to grace the launching ceremony.

From left to right: Steven Chan, Mr Yeo, Thanesh Jayandren, Mr & Mrs Jayandren Subramaniam, Dato & Datin Michael Yong, Sean Chen, Dato Fong, Francis Wong, Lee Tuck Meng, Billy Chen. King’s Park Gallery is officially opened. The Management Team at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Artists Impression of King’s Park bird’s eye view in the evening

In his welcoming speech, Mr Sean Chen, Executive Vice President of King's Park said the project, a RM10 billion gross development value project, would be poised to the new central business district and integrated entertainment hub in Genting Highlands. The development will benefit greatly from the influx of investment and development opportunities in the central area of the Genting region. Genting Highlands is projected to receive 53 million visitors by 2026 with a catchment area of over 700,000 people within a 5 kilometre radius.

Leveraging on the already high tourist arrivals at Genting Highlands, King's Park Genting Highlands is a mega development in partnership with Yuk Tung Group and the Association for the Promotion of Higher Education in Malaysia (APHEM). The development spans over 61-hectares of freehold land, comprising an integrated entertainment hub that includes a unique blend of commercial and recreational offerings.

Sean added, 'This grand project will be segmented by phases. The first phase involves the provision of commercial shops that will provide our distinguished guests with a cinematic retail experience. We have spared no expense into injecting a unique sense of charm in each of these shops.'

He further explained that the 21-acre Phase 1 of the development comprises of the commercial centre and two theme parks. Phase 2 is hotels and serviced apartments. In Phase 3, will be the recently introduced Swissotel Genting Highlands scheduled to open in 2028. Phase 4, more shoplots, hotels and serviced apartments and the last phase is earmarked for medical facilities such as a hospital and wellness centre.

Emphasising on his confidence towards King's Park new development, Dato' Mohd Faizal said, 'I firmly believe that this is a project rife with potential, and I believe that this development would be a beacon for foreign investment in order to create a dynamic ecosystem of opportunities. The potential for growth and success within this Central Business District is boundless, and we extend a warm invitation to global investors to be part of this remarkable venture.'

He added, 'As the project progresses, we anticipate a multitude of businesses, residents, and tourists to be drawn to this thriving hub, cementing its status as the pulsating heart of an active and exciting region. Together, we are building not just a development, but a thriving community that embraces progress, innovation, and endless possibilities.'

The King's Park commercial centre features a 2,000m stretch of cutting-edge pedestrian street shops. The 12 blocks that will house a total of 360 shops are masterfully designed and based on colonial and vintage architecture. Each retail block unit is held under a freehold strata title and has its own identity and façade design. The size of each unit averages 7m by 23m. Most ground floor units will have exceptionally high ceilings measuring 6.5m, with an option to include a mezzanine floor. The highlight of some of these shops are alfresco terraces plus duo entrances to allow free flow and easy access for visitors.

What distinguishes King's Park from the rest of the retail shops available in Genting Highlands is that it is an integrated entertainment hub. There will be a significant presence of internationally acclaimed brands, with new experiences to be introduced into the development which are not yet available in Malaysia. There will be many outdoor activities such as eco-sports, mountain biking trails and attractions including theme parks, and, the world's largest terrarium at more than 600m in length.

To emphasize the magnitude of the integrated entertainment hub project, there will be approximately 18,680 sq m of 'Truly Asia Cultural Streets'. The 'Truly Asia Cultural Streets' at King's Park will allow patrons and visitors to experience the metropolitan charms of famed and acclaimed streets such as Seoul's Myeongdong, Osaka's Ebisubashi-Suji, and Bangkok's Khao San Road, where neon lights and signages play an important part in its exciting aesthetic. This cultural labyrinth is designed to encapsulate the spirit of Asia, showing off its diversity and energy.

In addition, with Muslim communities forming over 65% of Malaysia's population, King's Park proposes to include an international retail halal hub and a halal luxury boutique hotel. This will attract local and overseas Muslim tourists and will promote diversity and inclusivity, tapping into the rapidly growing market for halal-friendly travel and dining options. With so much to offer, a day trip to King's Park would not be sufficient. For those who want to stay longer, King's Park raises the bar by offering various five-star hotels, including the luxury Swissôtel Genting Highlands which is scheduled to open in 2028.

The Swissôtel Genting Highlands in Malaysia is set to be a posh retreat with a backdrop of beautiful natural surroundings. The 300-room property is a cornerstone of this extraordinary development, offering unmatched hospitality, contemporary conference facilities, and a spectacular grand ballroom for unforgettable events. The elegant and comfortable rooms, all-day dining options, executive lounges, and bars will offer the ideal locations for guests to create memorable experiences. The property will furthermore offer a heated swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, spa, scenic jogging tracks, and a kids' club. The hotel's 30-story building will provide uninterrupted views of the stunning mountains and the Genting Highlands summit, located just a 15-minute drive away.

Guests will be able to venture beyond the Swissôtel Genting Highlands to discover a sanctuary of sophisticated living, with 44,515 square meters of exquisite villas and bungalows, as well as 96,000 square meters of stylish residences and serviced apartments, perfect for discerning urbanites, all of which will be located in the enchanting world of Crowne Estate Malaysia - an elegant retreat nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty. This development at King's Park Genting Highlands is a captivating and impressive 156,419 square-meter project with a remarkable Gross Development Value of over RM3 billion.

The first phase of commercial and retail shops is scheduled to open in 2026. Neighbours include luxurious residence developments, Awana Golf Resort and Genting Highlands Premium Outlets. Like its neighbours, King's Park enjoys cool weather of 15 to 25 degrees Celsius throughout the year and is surrounded by a 130-million-year-old jungle rich with flora and fauna, waterfalls, and fresh air.

For more information, please visit www.kingspark.com.my or call +601162216168.

ABOUT KING'S PARK

Some of the most prestigious names in Malaysia real estate developers are Pavilion, Tropicana, Aset Kayamas, Kerjaya Prospek, and OSK. Alongside these top developers is a prominent developer, King's Park. King's Park is reshaping Genting Highlands with its upcoming construction of hotels, luxury high-rise apartments, convention centers, retail stores, and new forms of entertainment. Located in the heart of Genting Highlands, King's Park is where you'll find the world's largest Sustainable Eco Development. It features a 2,000m stretch of cutting-edge pedestrian street shops.

King's Park is conveniently located about 33 kilometers from the heart of Kuala Lumpur and can be reached within 45 minutes by car. The neighborhood was planned to complement its natural setting by providing infrastructure and services with a green focus. To accommodate the anticipated influx of over 50 million tourists to Genting Highlands by 2026, King's Park is planning to develop a wide variety of attractions, shops, thematic parks, and restaurants. There are almost 61 hectares of tourist and residential development in the area, guaranteeing a first-rate tourism hub in green spaces for everyone.

ABOUT YUK TUNG GROUP

Yuk Tung Group is an innovative real estate development firm that has been in business since 1997, with a focus on creating luxurious homes and thriving neighbourhoods that improve the quality of city life and stimulate the economy. Our dedication to quality and long-term viability has resulted in us being recognized for our outstanding work through multiple awards of distinction. The Yuk Tung Group is a premier property developer with a wide range of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that feature our signature mixture of cutting-edge design, meticulous craftsmanship, and in-depth knowledge of the local market.

In the many facets of the property development sectors, our team of seasoned professionals is unrivalled. Their ability to work across disciplines ensures that projects are well thought out, carried out, and managed, ultimately delivering results that are exceptional. The Yuk Tung Group has been recognized for its commitment to quality having won several awards, such as the Asia Pacific Property Awards Development for the Royce Residence KLCC and the success in the hospitality industry with the Crowne Plaza KLCC.

Our utilization of renewable energy sources, recyclable products, and other eco-friendly innovations demonstrates our firm dedication to a greener, more responsible future. As The Yuk Tung Group expands, we will never lose sight of our commitment to doing excellent work and living by our basic values. Our mission is to build excellent buildings and flourishing communities that benefit both the residents and the company's investors. Discover the world of Yuk Tung Group, where cutting-edge architecture, luxurious interiors, and an emphasis on environmental responsibility come together to leave a legacy of unmatched quality.

SOURCE King's Park