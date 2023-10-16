IN 2027, ASIA'S LARGEST HARD ROCK HOTEL WILL OPEN AT KING'S PARK GENTING HIGHLANDS WITH 1001 ROOMS & SUITES

GENTING HIGHLANDS, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic milestone was achieved today as HR Resort & Residences Sdn Bhd had broken new ground with the signing of an agreement with the globally acclaimed Hard Rock brand, bringing the renowned hotel chain to King's Park and further transforming Hard Rock Genting Highlands into the largest in Asia.

Agreement sealed by Mr Todd Hricko, Hard Rock International Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Development and Mr Lim Kim Chai, Chairman, HR Resort & Residences. Left to right witnessing the signing were Mr Edward Chan, Senior Vice President & Head of Asia Pacific, Hotel Development of Hard Rock International,Datuk Wira Jayandren Subramaniam, Group CEO & Co-Founder of King’s Park and Mr Sean Chen, Executive Vice President of King’s Park From left to right : Mr Lim Kim Chai, Chairman, HR Resort & Residences, Mr Todd Hricko, , Hard Rock International Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Development, Datuk Wira Jayandren Subramaniam, Group CEO & Co-Founder of King’s Park, Dato Seri Michael Yong, Co-Founder of King’s Park, Mr Sean Chen, Executive Vice President of King’s Park and Mr Edward Chan, Senior Vice President & Head of Asia Pacific, Hotel Development of Hard Rock International

With the signing of this agreement, HR Hotel & Residences Sdn Bhd and Hard Rock International, a company known for its rock 'n' roll heritage, entertainment, and hospitality, have begun a collaboration for the ages. Located in the heart of the 130-million-year-old tropical jungle on the mid-hills of Genting Highlands, HR Hotel & Residences Sdn Bhd aims to introduce a world-class entertainment experience by fusing the tenacious spirit of Hard Rock with the unparalleled beauty of King's Park, an integrated entertainment hub and the first Central Business District (CBD) at 1,000 m above the sea level with 365 days of cool weather.

Thanks to this partnership, the blueprint for the legendary Hard Rock Hotel is now set in stone in King's Park, Genting Highlands to have 1001 of the most luxuriously appointed hotel rooms and suites in Asia.

The new partnership was announced at an event attended by Hard Rock International's senior vice president and head of global business development, Mr Todd Hricko, King's Park's group chief executive oﬃcer, Datuk Wira Jayandren Subramanian, and HR Resort & Residences' chairman, Mr Lim Kim Chai, as well as King's Park's executive vice president, Mr Sean Chen.

"This partnership marks a monumental milestone in the world of hospitality," stated Sean, Executive Vice President of King's Park. "Our focus is on creating an unforgettable adventure that fuses the best of high-end design with the freewheeling energy of rock 'n' roll. Here at King's Park, the soon-to-be-open Hard Rock Genting Highlands in Malaysia will represent the pinnacle of high-energy fun, luxury, and elegance for solo travelers, groups of friends, and families alike. When this spectacular hotel opens its doors in 2027, we will be sure to take centre stage alongside our wonderful partners at Hard Rock International in stunning the globe, and showing the world that indeed, the spirit of Rock is very, very much alive."

He continued, "I too am an avid guitar player with a deep love for rock and guitar-based music. Thus, it is with enormous pride and venerable excitement that we've constructed a concept for Hard Rock Genting Highlands to make it the largest in Asia. There would be nowhere else that boasts this many Hard Rock branded rooms which would make it stand distinctly apart from its global equivalents. With its exquisite location at an amazing height of 1000 m above sea level, we are confident that this business will be a central pillar amongst the attractions at King's Park and also a pioneering gem in the renowned Hard Rock tradition."

Sean went on to express confidence that the upcoming Hard Rock Genting Highlands hotel would generate a large number of jobs in fields such as room division, engineering, food and beverage, and other services, thanks to the high profile of the Hard Rock brand. This course will unquestionably spur economic growth and significantly improve the quality of life in Pahang and the surrounding states.

In his address, Todd remarked, "We take enormous delight in the fact that King's Park will be home to another iconic property for Hard Rock, holding the distinction of the largest in Asia. This strengthens Hard Rock's position and profile in the area.

Here at Hard Rock, our success is predicated on a love of music and is the perfect synthesis of enjoyment and amusement. Our essence lies in developing the exact experiences people seek for, and I wholeheartedly believe that King's Park, with its abundant options, would irresistibly lure persons to share in joy, savour drinks and culinary delights, and liberally indulge in adventures. We believe King's Park to be the embodiment of these essential qualities, and we are ecstatic to have established such a pivotal cooperation with HR Resort & Residences.

The Hard Rock Genting Highlands Hotel is planning to open with an amazing 371 opulent hotel rooms and 630 suites, giving guests an exceptionally experiential stay. Guests can enjoy the hotel's 200 square meter retail space, affectionately referred to as the "Rock Shop," as well as the heated swimming pool, diverse dining options, Rock Spa, and nightly Rock 'n' Roll excitement in the hotel's stylish lounge and bar. Visitors to this carefully chosen area will be able to purchase one- of-a-kind Hard Rock souvenirs, infused with an unmistakable Hard Rock swag, to take home as a memento.

The eminent King's Park is positioned at a practical 45-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur and is indeed as much a shining beacon of commercial excitement as it is a relaxing haven. As a result of its long and illustrious history, Genting Highlands has become one of Malaysia's most popular tourist attractions, drawing in over 41 million people every year and only continuing to grow in popularity.

King's Park Genting Highlands is a colossal mega development that takes advantage of the booming tourism industry in the region thanks to a successful partnership between Yuk Tung Group and the Association for the Promotion of Higher Education in Malaysia (APHEM). Set to become Genting Highland's first Central Business District (CBD), it spans a massive 61 hectares of freehold land and has an integrated entertainment hub that seamlessly combines commercial experiences with recreational delights.

This massive RM10 billion gross development value project is set up well to take advantage of the improving investment climate in the heart of Genting. A staggering 53 million tourists are expected to visit Genting Highlands by 2026, with a catchment area of nearly 700,000 people within a 5-kilometer radius.

Taking cues from colonial and historical architecture, the King's Park development displays a state-of-the-art 2,000-meter-long pedestrian boulevard with a 500-meter riverside patio and a total of 360 businesses spread throughout 12 beautifully built blocks. The approximately 18,680 square meters of 'Truly Asia Cultural Streets' is an ode to our rich East-Asian heritage and will only add to the splendour of King's Park.

The project also plans to include a halal retail zone and a halal luxury boutique hotel that will welcome Muslim guests from all around the world. This promotes cultural awareness, inclusion and diversity by capitalizing on the expanding demand for halal-friendly vacation spots and eateries.

King's Park will have a large area set aside for eco-sports and mountain biking routes, perfect for thrill and adventure-seekers alike. Other attractions such as branded theme parks and the world's largest terrarium, which spans an astonishing 600 meters, are also within easy walking distance, adding to the charm of King's Park.

The inauguration of Accor's famous Swissôtel brand within King's Park Genting Highlands in 2028 will dovetail around the much-anticipated Hard Rock Genting Highlands, which is scheduled for a grand opening in 2027. There is little doubt that King's Park Genting Highlands, as an integrated entertainment hub and Central Business District (CBD), will have plenty of hotel rooms and exciting experiences to accommodate to the discerning needs of every traveler, tourist, backpacker, or visitor.

Please visit www.kingspark.com.my or call +601162216168 to learn more about King's Park.

ABOUT HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one Upper Upscale Hotels brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time over the last five years. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads, Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Service All-Star and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored threefold. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT KING'S PARK

Some of the most prestigious names in Malaysia real estate developers are Pavilion, Tropicana, Aset Kayamas, Kerjaya Prospek, and OSK. King's Park is another major developer on par with these others. With its planned hotels, luxury high-rise apartments, convention facilities, retail establishments, and new kinds of entertainment, King's Park is changing Genting Highlands. King's Park in Genting Highlands is home to the largest Sustainable Eco Development in the world. It has a 2,000-meter stretch of modern stores along a pedestrian street.

It takes around 45 minutes to drive to King's Park from the center of Kuala Lumpur, which is located about 33 kilometers away. The neighborhood's green infrastructure and amenities were designed to enhance the surrounding environment. King's Park is proposing to construct a wide array of attractions, stores, thematic parks, and restaurants to serve the predicted influx of over 50 million tourists to Genting Highlands by 2026. Nearly 61 ha have been developed for tourism and housing, ensuring a world-class tourist hub in lush greenery for all.

ABOUT YUK TUNG GROUP

Since its founding in 1997, Yuk Tung Group has been at the forefront of the real estate industry, developing and building high-end residences and flourishing communities that enhance urban life and boost local economies. As a consequence of our commitment to excellence and sustainability, we have received numerous industry accolades. The Yuk Tung Group is a leading real estate firm that has developed a wide variety of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties known for their innovative architecture, high-quality construction, and expert understanding of the local market.

Our staff of seasoned experts is unparalleled in all areas of the property development industry. Projects benefit from their capacity to collaborate across fields since they are better planned, executed, and managed. A number of accolades, like the Asia Pacific Property Awards Development for the Royce Residence KLCC and the success in the hotel industry with the Crowne Plaza KLCC, attest to the Yuk Tung Group's dedication to quality.

Our commitment to a sustainable future is shown in our use of renewable energy, recyclable goods, and other cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies. Our dedication to high-quality work and ethical principles will remain unchanged as The Yuk Tung Group grows. Our goal is to create first- rate structures and thriving neighborhoods for the sake of the company's shareholders as well as the people themselves. Explore Yuk Tung Group, a company that combines state-of-the-art design with high-end finishes and an ethical commitment to the environment to create enduring works of art.

SOURCE King's Park