Kuder Launches New Career Planning Course to Complement MySkillsFuture Assessments in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuder, the career assessment technology partner behind the MySkillsFuture portal, announces the launch of a new course, "Leveraging Your Skills for Career Planning," to support career planning based on its existing career assessments.

Since 2016, Kuder has worked with the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) and Ministry of Education (MOE) to localize its career assessments for Singapore, ranging from secondary school students to adults navigating a career change. The assessments measure interests, skills confidence, and work values, producing a personalized report in under 20 minutes at no cost.

"The nature of work is changing quickly, and we want Singaporeans to feel ready for that," said Connor Harrington, CEO of Kuder. "This course is about giving people a clear view of where their skills can take them next, so they can plan their careers with confidence."

"Leveraging Your Skills for Career Planning" is a free, self-paced course that walks participants through career planning, including identifying transferable skills and aligning with in-demand roles and training pathways in Singapore's economy.

"The assessments give people real clarity about who they are and what they bring to the table," said Joyce Tham, who has led Kuder's Singapore operations since 2018. "This course builds on that clarity, helping people carry it forward into an actual plan."

The launch builds on nearly a decade of collaboration between Kuder and Singapore's public agencies, and on Kuder's broader history in career development, which spans more than 85 years internationally. The combined assessment-and-course experience is designed to serve students, mid-career professionals, and anyone using MySkillsFuture resources to plan a next move.

The launch comes as more citizens turn to MySkillsFuture resources amid a fast-changing job market, with rising interest in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and sustainability.

Both the assessments and the course are available now at https://www.kuder.com/skills-development-singapore/.

About Kuder

Kuder provides career assessment, planning, and development solutions used by schools, workforce agencies, and governments worldwide.

SOURCE Kuder, Inc.