Lancia Consult Achieves Great Place To Work® Certification™ Across Four Countries

Independent employee feedback highlights a trusted and collaborative culture across the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a growing international consultancy, maintaining a consistent employee experience becomes increasingly challenging as organisations expand across countries, time zones and cultures.

Lancia Consult's approach has always been based on the belief that exceptional client outcomes begin with exceptional people. Creating that culture has therefore been central to the way the business has grown across four countries.

The latest Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Survey provided an opportunity to independently assess whether employees experience that culture consistently across the business.

In this year's survey, 99% of employees said Lancia Consult is a great place to work, compared with 49% of employees at a typical workplace, providing strong independent validation of the culture the business has worked to build.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is based entirely on confidential employee feedback. Employees across all four countries highlighted supportive colleagues, approachable leaders, strong teamwork and an environment where people feel trusted to do their best work.

This level of consistency matters. It reflects a shared culture across the business that underpins the way Lancia Consult works and helps deliver consistently high-quality outcomes for clients.

"The most rewarding part of this recognition is hearing such consistent feedback from colleagues across four different countries," said Isabella Jeng, Chief People Officer and Co-Founder of Lancia Consult.

"Culture isn't something leadership creates on its own. It's built every day through the relationships people develop, how teams support one another, and our willingness to keep listening, learning and improving. That's something we'll continue to invest in as Lancia grows."

About Lancia Consult

Lancia Consult is a global business and technology consultancy that helps organisations solve complex business challenges through strategy, transformation and technology consulting. Working across the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa, Lancia Consult partners with clients to deliver meaningful, lasting change by combining deep expertise with a collaborative, people-centred approach.

Website: www.lanciaconsult.com

Careers at Lancia

We believe great consulting starts with great people.

Lancia Consult is always looking for talented people who are curious, collaborative and passionate about solving complex challenges while continuing to develop their careers.

Careers: www.lanciaconsult.com/careers

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. For more than three decades, it has helped organisations in over 120 countries build high‑trust, high‑performance workplaces through its proprietary Trust Index™ methodology and certification programs. Its research and insights inform leadership decisions, shape employer brands and provide independent, data‑driven validation of workplace culture for employees, clients and investors.

SOURCE Lancia Consult