Lesser-known Festivals Highlights New Opportunities for Local Stays, Agoda Says

Search data reflects emerging interest around lesser-known cultural celebrations, giving accommodation partners fresh opportunities to connect with travelers through Agoda's Mega Sale campaign

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has identified growing accommodation interest around local festivals across Asia, highlighting how cultural and international celebrations can create new travel moments and commercial opportunities for accommodation partners beyond traditional tourism seasons and established destinations.

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This reflects a broader shift towards experience-led exploration as travelers continue seeking engaging experiences that create lasting memories instead of simply ticking off destinations. Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report revealed that surveyed travelers are increasingly drawn to secondary destinations for the authenticity and immersive cultural experiences they offer. Cited by 25% of surveyed Asian travelers, cultural exploration is among the top three trip motivations, making festivals a timely opportunity to connect travelers with destinations known for local culture and community celebrations.

"Travel planning is increasingly being shaped by the experience travelers want to have and social media is further amplifying awareness of cultural moments and local festivals to a much wider audience. Nagaoka City in Niigata Prefecture is a great example showing how quickly that can translate into travel interest. Accommodation searches for the host location of the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks were 50x higher during the event period than before it, demonstrating how local celebration can put a destination on travelers' radar. Through initiatives like the Agoda Mega Sale campaign, we're helping accommodation partners turn that interest into booking opportunities," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda.

As travelers plan around festivals and local experiences in these destinations, Agoda's upcoming Mega Sale campaign gives participating accommodation partners an opportunity to put relevant offers in front of them during key booking moments. The campaign runs in three phases, beginning with VIP Priority Access for Agoda VIP members from 13 to 16 August, followed by the main sale from 17 to 31 August, where travelers can access hotel offers of up to 60% off.

A special Flash Sale on 19 August will feature selected offers of up to 70% off. Participating properties can use the campaign to increase visibility for stays and packages that complement experience-led trips, from city breaks and cultural itineraries to longer festive getaways.

Agoda's Key Considerations for Accommodation Partners

Alongside participation in Agoda's Mega Sale, accommodation partners can continue to strengthen their readiness for festival-led travel interest by considering the following suggested strategies.

Plan for Event-Led Demand

Festivals can create concentrated demand outside conventional holiday periods. Accommodation providers should review festival dates early, keep room availability current and align inventory and offers with expected booking windows. Properties can also consider options that encourage travelers to arrive before or remain after the main celebration, while presenting festival information accurately and with respect for its cultural or religious context.

Turn Property Listings into Local Travel Guides

Travelers unfamiliar with a destination may need more than basic room information. Partners should clearly highlight proximity to festival venues, transport options, nearby dining, heritage sites, cultural attractions and other practical information that can make trip planning easier. Accurate descriptions and relevant amenity tags can also help properties appear when travelers refine their searches.

Localize the Festival Experience

Properties should tailor their value proposition to the needs of relevant source markets, including translated information and clear guidance on local customs where appropriate. Partners collaborating with guides, restaurants, artisans and other local businesses can help guests discover more of the destination while supporting wider community participation in the visitor economy.

With a global marketplace of over six million accommodation listings, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda helps accommodation partners connect with travelers and tap into end-to-end trip-planning interest through one integrated platform.

SOURCE Agoda