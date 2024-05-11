LONGi Hi-MO X6 Light up Poultry Farming in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days when chickens were raised in traditional coops. Partnered with a local poultry farm, Hi-MO X6 was installed across the rooftops of the farm in the Philippines, pioneering a low-carbon, and sustainable agricultural paradigm.

Amid soaring global energy costs, solar power is seen as a game-changer in reducing operational expenses and bolstering the competitiveness of the agricultural industry. The poultry farm in the Philippines has embraced Hi-MO X6, with an estimated annual generation of 300,000 kWh, supplying the farm's energy needs and anticipating a net CO₂ emission reduction of 4439 tons over its lifetime – a figure equivalent to the CO₂ absorption of 14,796 trees over 30 years.

Equipped with HPBC cell technology, Hi-MO X6 boast a 2.27% increase in light absorption, significantly enhancing power output. Empirical test reveals that Hi-MO X6 operates for 5.8 hours per day, surpassing the average 4-hour generation time of mainstream products. Annually, this amounts to an additional 1182.6 generation hours and yields for users.

In poultry farms, organic waste decomposition produces ammonia, a potent corrosive agent, particularly harmful under hot and humid conditions. Hi-MO X6 stands resilient against this challenge, being the first to offer full rear-side soldering that considerably improves anti-crack capabilities and exhibits exceptional performance in severe weather resilience tests. These panels also passed the TUV SUD ammonia corrosion test, ensuring stable and efficient power and securing daily operations at the poultry farm.

Combining solar power with poultry is a leap in technological innovation and industry integration. Under the mission of "To make the best of solar energy to build a green world", LONGi is at the forefront of bringing photovoltaic technology to cultivate an agriculture sector that thrives in harmony with nature.

