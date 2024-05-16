MIDA and LONGi presented SOLAR SYNERGISTICS 2024, paving the way for Malaysia's energy transition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, made a significant presence at SOLAR SYNERGISTICS Conference 2024 organized by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority in Malaysia.

During the Conference, LONGi joined forces with MIDA to demonstrate commitment to developing localized customer and community networks. LONGi has invested in the construction of three factories in Malaysia, including Kuching, Bintulu, and Selangor. The capacity of the three plants exceeds 10GW per year. At the same time, LONGi set up the headquarters of LONGi Asia Pacific in Kuala Lumpur and is committed to providing better services to local customers with its vision: SOLAR FOR ALL. Mr. Frank Zhao, APAC President at LONGi, expressed gratitude towards the Malaysian government for its active guidance and encouragement in the photovoltaic industry.

LONGi also unveiled its Back Contact product roadmap. Ms. Dana Yang, APAC Head of Market and Solutions at LONGi, showcased its advanced technology and ongoing innovation, demonstrating its active participation in Malaysia's economic and technological advancement. She highlighted the new flagship product HIMO-9 released by LONGi on May 9.The Hi-MO 9 is a solar module with capabilities of up to 660W, based on the 2nd generation Hybrid Passivated Back Contact (HPBC) solar cell technology and the TaiRay wafer, an silicon wafer launched by LONGi in March 2024, and the Hi-MO 9 module boasts a conversion efficiency up to 24.43%, built to excel in a range of tough environments (including lakes, mountains, and deserts).

Mr. Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer at MIDA, praised LONGi's leadership in technological innovation and sustainable development. Both companies affirmed their shared commitment to developing efficient clean energy systems for widespread adoption.

In a region where traditional energy sources still dominate, LONGi's solar technology offers a cost-effective solution for clean energy generation. Leveraging Malaysia's abundant solar resources, MIDA and LONGi aim to bolster the country's energy transition efforts and contribute significantly to a greener, more sustainable future.

