L'ORÉAL ACCELERATES BEAUTY TECH LEADERSHIP WITH ADVANCED BIOPRINTED SKIN TECHNOLOGY AND GEN AI CONTENT LAB TO AUGMENT CREATIVITY

HONG KONG, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to beauty that is more personalized, inclusive and responsible, today at Viva Technology in Paris, L'Oréal will unveil innovations that deliver 'Beauty for Each, Powered by Beauty Tech'. They include a portfolio of cutting-edge skin and hair diagnostics, a GenAI-powered personal beauty assistant, a GenAI Beauty Content Lab called CREAITECH to augment creativity, a revolutionary hair dryer based on infrared light technology, a micro-resurfacing device for advanced skincare performance, and the most realistic, human skin-like technology platform for scientific research and product testing.

"Having pioneered Beauty Tech for years, we are firm believers that technology can push the boundaries of what's possible for beauty to improve the lives of people around the world. With advanced diagnostics, augmented beauty services, GenAI assistants, augmented creativity in the GenAI era, and breakthrough electronic devices, we are shaping the beauty of the future to be more personalized, more inclusive and more responsible," said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology, L'Oréal Groupe. "This week at VivaTech, alongside other breakthrough innovations, we are unveiling Skin Technology by L'Oréal: a new bioprinted skin that more closely mimics real human skin and opens up exciting possibilities for researchers across the cosmetic and health sectors."

Made possible by the convergence of biology, mechanics and electronics, Skin Technology by L'Oréal more closely mimics the vast diversity of real, human skin, including conditions such as eczema and acne, as well as the ability to tan and heal from injury. L'Oréal is currently working with start-ups and renowned institutes worldwide on further developing the technology to enable skin that can actually feel. Skin Technology promises to raise the standards of product testing and encourage beauty without animal cruelty – a commitment of L'Oréal's since 1989.

The Groupe is also debuting its in-house GenAI Beauty Content Lab, CREAITECH, an advanced lab with tools set to transform content production for the Groupe. CREAITECH is being used as a safe space for GenAI experimentation. CREAITECH allows L'Oréal to scale the creation of brand-compliant and localized content across its 37 beauty brands, and in parallel, upskill L'Oréal marketers on the latest creative technologies. The Groupe is also announcing a partnership with Meta and leading content creators to continue to push the boundaries of creativity.

"With human creativity, technology is at its most awe-inspiring, giving people a powerful tool for self-expression and brand expression," said Asmita Dubey, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oréal Groupe. "Our CREAITECH GenAI Beauty Content Lab is a testament to what a human hand and a GenAI tool can achieve together in creativity. With our new Brand Custom Models, we can train GenAI to recognize the unique visual codes of our brands and launch innovative beauty campaigns faster. Importantly, we can do so without compromising our principles of responsible AI, which include not using AI generated life-like images of the face, body, hair and skin to support or enhance product benefits in our external communication."

Dubey continued: "Meanwhile, with Meta we unveil the New Codes of Beauty Creator Program to empower the next generation of 3D, AR, and AI creators and explore new creative frontiers in beauty. Our brands L'Oréal Paris, Lancôme, and La Roche-Posay are pioneering and embracing these new creative territories through collaborations with a squad of 30 creators adept at leveraging cutting-edge tools and techniques. Our goal is to unleash technological creativity in a rising creator economy."

Barbara Lavernos and Asmita Dubey will co-headline L'Oréal's keynote, "SHAPING THE FUTURE OF BEAUTY WITH BEAUTY TECH" at VivaTech on 22nd May on Stage 1. From 22-25 May, L'Oréal Beauty Tech experts at VivaTech will welcome guests and showcase the following innovations in booth F37:

BEAUTY TECH FOR CONSUMERS

Kiehl's Derma-Reader evaluates customers' skin using clinical imaging technology, measuring over 11 skin attributes both on and below the skin surface and recommends appropriate ingredients and lifestyle tips in addition to a targeted routine to add into the customer's daily skincare routine.

Lancôme RENERGIE NANO-RESURFACER| 400 BOOSTER is a beauty device that has been specifically developed to boost cosmetic penetration into stratum corneum and amplify product performance. This device is powered by breakthrough patented nanochip technology made of more than 400 ultra-precise nano-tips for clinically tested results at home.

L'Oréal Paris Beauty Genius is a Gen AI-powered, all-in-one personal beauty assistant that offers its users personalized diagnostics and recommendations, enabling consumers to learn anything about beauty simply and easily.

L'Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro is a revolution in hair drying that is better for the hair and the environment. Made for both beauty professionals and consumers at home, AirLight Pro combines infrared light with high-speed wind to efficiently dry water on the hair's surface, helping provide better hair quality and resulting in smooth, shiny hair for each individual.

L'Oréal Professionnel My Hair [iD] Hair Reader is a unique hair color analyzer which uses ultra-precise optics to analyze hair health and measure hair color, including natural color and color on lengths, gray percentage, hair fiber diameter and density to offer consumers the right, personalized hair color every single time.

BEAUTY TECH FOR INDUSTRY

Skin Technology by L'Oréal For over 40 years, L'Oréal has led reconstructed human skin with state-of-the-art testing models for biological and dermatological research. Skin Technology by L'Oréal combines the best of biology, mechanics, and electronics to create inclusive testing models that mimic the complexity of human skin, raising testing standards in the cosmetics industry, while enabling players in health industries, start-ups and research institutes to benefit from this expertise.

L'Oréal CREAITECH GenAI Beauty Content Lab Over the last eight months, the CREAITECH Gen AI Beauty Content Lab has used the WPP NVidia engine as well as several other Large Language Models, diffusion models and partners. A safe space for experimentation, the Groupe has tested more than 20 Gen AI Tech and conducted dozens of workshops with their brands to create more than 1,000 beauty images. Further to this, CREAITECH is pioneering the development of Brand Custom Models, trained with the essential codes of L'Oréal brands, to generate brand-compliant content. La Roche-Posay and Kérastase are first movers, utilizing this tailored service in their content creation process.

New Codes of Beauty: Creator Economy L'Oréal Groupe and Meta unveil the New Codes of Beauty Creator Program to empower the next generation of 3D, AR, and AI creators and explore new creative frontiers in beauty. Our brands L'Oréal Paris, Lancôme, and La Roche-Posay are pioneering and embracing these new creative territories through collaborations with a squad of 30 creators adept at leveraging cutting-edge tools and techniques. Our goal is to unleash technological creativity in a rising creator economy.

Digital Sustainability

As the world's fourth largest advertiser, L'Oréal is committed to lead and enable the industry to measure the CO 2 emissions generated by our digital activities and to identify levers to reduce their environmental impact. At VivaTech, we will highlight three of our partnerships that permit us to strive for 360 digital sustainability:

IMPACT+, a French Sustaintech startup that allows us to measure our digital media carbon footprint,

ADGREEN, a Greentech partner that allows us to measure the baseline carbon footprint of our content production shoots,

And FRUGGR, a French startup that allows us to measure our website's carbon footprint.

