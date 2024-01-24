Matrixport’s Cactus Custody™ Enhance Offerings with Advanced Digital Asset Auditing Features with Elven Partnership

Strategic partnership combines Cactus' robust security infrastructure with Elven's cutting-edge crypto accounting and treasury management expertise

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Custody™, Matrixport's qualified institutional custodian, today announced its strategic partnership with Elven, a professional financial management software for digital assets, to enhance the industry standards for security and transparency. The collaboration integrates the robust security infrastructure of Cactus Custody™ with the cutting-edge crypto accounting and treasury management expertise of Elven.

Under the partnership, clients of both Elven and Cactus Custody™ will now benefit from an advanced accounting platform, which offers real-time financial insights, as well as industry-leading secure custody solutions.

Guo Junxiu, the CEO and founder of Elven, said, "Elven is proud to partner with Cactus Custody™ to provide our clients with an unprecedented level of security and transparency. This collaboration enforces our commitment to setting new industry standards, shaping a more robust and compliant digital assets industry."

It is commonplace that data is spread across multiple CeFi and DeFi platforms within the digital asset ecosystem. This often makes reconciliation under accounting rules an onerous and laborious process, especially with increasing regulatory compliance requirements for financial reporting. With this partnership, clients have access to powerful tools able to generate comprehensive and customizable accounting reports that aggregate their positions across various platforms.

Wendy Jiang, Head of Cactus Custody™, said, "We are excited about partnering with Elven in delivering a seamless and comprehensive solution for our clients in managing their digital assets. This collaboration underscores our commitment to provide best-in-class tools for compliance, enabling clients to adapt to the evolving regulatory reporting and accounting standards and achieve sustainable growth."

Established in 2019, Cactus Custody™ is the qualified institutional custodian brand of Matrixport, one of the world's leading digital asset financial services ecosystem. Cactus Custody™, holding SOC-2 certification and a license from Hong Kong's Trust and Company Service Providers Unit, currently safeguards digital assets across more than 30 blockchains for over 300 institutional clients.

About Elven

Elven (www.elven.com) is a professional financial management software for digital assets. We provide solutions including one-stop bookkeeping, financial auditing, and on-chain proof of reserve for crypto-native projects, accounting firms, centralized exchanges, and DAOs. Our mission is to provide clients with the best practice of crypto financial.

About Cactus Custody

Registered as a Hong Kong trust company, Cactus Custody is your trusted qualified custodian for digital assets. Built with enterprise-grade crypto management features and value-added financial services backed by cutting-edge system security design and infrastructure that cater for a wide range of business scenarios, Cactus Custody™ safeguards billions of dollars of digital assets for some the world's largest mining companies, exchanges, funds and projects, supporting their growth in a secure and compliant manner.

