Medica 2023: Fapon Accelerates the Development of its Diagnostic Ecosystem

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences organization, unveiled its innovative integrated solutions for diagnostics and forged strategic partnerships at the 55th International Hospital and Medical Equipment Exhibition (MEDICA 2023), held from November 13th to 16th, 2023, at the Düsseldorf Convention and Exhibition Center in Germany. At MEDICA, Fapon presented the latest advancements in its open platform-based diagnostic ecosystem to the market.

With a steadfast dedication of 22 years to advancing the fundamental technologies of raw materials, reagent and instrument, Fapon strives to empower the global in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) sector and its partners through its integrated strategies in IVD core raw materials, reagent solutions and open instrument platforms.

Expansion into Indonesia

At MEDICA, Zhiqiang HE, President of Fapon Biotech, and Vidjongtius, President Director of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation and boost Indonesia's IVD development. Kalbe Farma, established in 1966, is one of the biggest public pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. This collaboration marks another significant milestone for Fapon as it strengthens its presence in the Indonesian market, following a previous partnership forged in October of this year with Halodoc, the largest telehealth platform in Indonesia.

Fapon has been a consistent provider of diagnostic solutions for emerging markets, such as India, Brazil, and beyond since the start of its global expansion.

Debut in Europe

Since the inception of the innovative open platform-based ecosystem, Fapon has placed over 5,000 chemical luminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers globally, engaging more than 250 ecosystem partners. At MEDICA, Fapon debuted multiple new raw materials and open instruments, demonstrating its strengthened capabilities in providing integrated diagnostic solutions.

Fapon's Shine i8000/9000, a high-speed CLIA analyzer with a detection speed of 900 tests/hour, made its European debut. Dr. Sandeep K. Vashist, Senior Director of Global IVD Products of Fapon Biotech, in his keynote speech titled "Empowering IVD manufacturers and clinical scientists via Fapon's innovative open CLIA analyzers", introduced Fapon's comprehensive product portfolio covering low-, medium-, high-speed analyzers and highlighted the benefits of open instruments.

By showcasing a range of raw materials, such as the influenza raw material (FLU), the HIV P24 core material, and the cardiac troponin I (cTnI), along with blockers at MEDICA, Fapon aims to empower its partners with cutting-edge fundamental technologies and superior products.

Fapon's diagnostic solutions have garnered positive feedback and recognition from clients worldwide. A Southeast Asian client said that "Fapon is our preferred choice for introducing new technologies and product lines in our country." An Italian client stated that "Fapon's local services are fast and efficient, making them a reliable partner." A South Asian client, with over a decade of collaboration with Fapon, has awarded the Fapon team a medal in recognition of the outstanding strategic partnership.

Adhering to the development philosophy of innovation-driven growth, Fapon's business has expanded its presence to 68 countries and regions across six continents, earning the trust and support of over 2,500 global customers. In the future, Fapon will continue to strengthen its technological advantages and expand its ecosystem. Collaborating with partners, Fapon aims to build a diagnostic ecosystem, drive the development of global healthcare, and contribute to the establishment of the global healthcare ecosystem.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

About Kalbe Farma

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Kalbe) was established in 1966 and is one of the biggest public pharmaceutical companies in Southeast Asia. Kalbe has four main divisions that handle a portfolio of dependable and various brands: the prescription pharmaceutical division, the health products division that handles over-the-counter drugs, multivitamins, and ready-to-serve supplemental drinks, the nutritions division, and the distribution & logistics division.

Kalbe now has more than 40 subsidiaries and 15 international-standard production facilities, supported by around 16,000 employees in 76 branches throughout Indonesia. Kalbe's shares have been listed in Indonesia Stock Exchange/Bursa Efek Indonesia (IDX:KLBF) since 1991.

