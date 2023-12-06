Medtec China 2024 will be held on September 25-27, 2024, in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report on the Development Status and Trends of Medical Device Industry in China released by Roland Berger, an international management consulting firm, the market size of the medical device market in China by 2030 is expected to exceed 2,200 billion yuan (approximately 320 billion US dollars) in 2030, probably becoming the world's largest medical device market.

As one stop of the global MedTechWorld series exhibitions, Medtec China has been committed to integrating global advanced medical technologies and resources since 2005. 2024 will mark the 20th anniversary of Medtec China's entry into the market. Medtec China 2024 will be held in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from September 25 to 27, with the overall exhibition area further increased by 16.7% than the previous session. Medtec China 2024 will focus on the "Advanced Active + Quality Inspection" industry hotspot, during which will simultaneously hold the Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO and Quality Expo China, expected to attract 1,000+ enterprises. The exhibits will cover 21 major categories, including R&D and Design services, materials, adhesives and adhesive products, components, electronic components, motors and motion control, pumps and valves, filters and IV products, etc, and attract estimated 80,000+ visits. Until now, more than 743 companies have confirmed to exhibit, and international pavilions will also make their return. 83% of the exhibition area has been booked. Click to enjoy the early-bird price now and explore the Asian cross-border business network in one stop.

As an important bridge between medical device enterprises and global trades, Medtec China's previous exhibitions have been widely recognized and actively participated by the medical device industry professionals from around the world. What's more, Medtec China has delivered remarkable performance results in 2023, with a total of 867 enterprises from 22 countries and regions participated in the exhibitions. The number of first-time exhibitors reached up to 412, and the number of professional audiences received in three days reached 67,785, increasing by 86% over 2020. 95% exhibitors expressed that they would continue to participate, and 93% exhibitors would recommend it to their associates in the industry. Click to view the exhibition live now.

Medtec China 2024 will occupy 42,000 sqm and record an attendance of 80,000+ visits. Optimize the presentation structure and subdivide the category sectors into two exhibition halls: Medical Manufacturing Service and Equipment Hall and Medical Material and Core Component Hall. Currently, more than 743 enterprises and brands have already exhibited, and the international pavilions will make their return as well. 83% of the exhibition area has been booked, and about 35% of clients have chosen to expand their stands. The early-bird price is valid until January 31, 2024. Click to exhibit now to embrace the market.

A great many high-quality brands gather in H1 Medical Manufacturing Service & Equipment Hall. The confirmed exhibitors include the following: Molding Service and Equipment companies-The Japan Steel Works, Haitian International Holdings etc; Tubing and Extrusion Equipment companies-Changzhou JWELL Pipe Equipment and HRJ Precision Extrusion Machinery, and the experts in automation such as Maider Medical Industry Equipment, BBS Automation. Other Categories of exhibits throughout medical product manufacturing will be exhibited, including Surface Treatment, UV Curing, Welding, Cleaning, Coating, ect, OEM/ODM Full-Service Contract Manufacturing, Ultra-precision laser processing, Machine Tool and Additive Manufacturing and so on. Click to download the Floor Plan 2024.

Hall 2 has gathered powerful technical resources for medical materials and core components, ranging from Raw Materials (Ploymer/Combined Materials) and Components, Metallic materials & metal parts, ceramics and related processes to Adhesives & Adhesive Products, and IVD Reagents, Fluid Control, Filtering, IV Products, Laboratory and so on. Some examples include HnG, Momentive, Lubrizol, Henkel Loctite, NuSil, 3M, Celanese, TANAKA, Fort Wayne, ZEUS, Dynaflex, AccuPath, BMF Nano Material, JOUDER PRECISION. Click to grab limited seats in Medtec China 2024.

Under favorable policies for supporting domestic advanced medical devices in various aspects such as research and development, approval, and market access, Medtec China 2024 will initially launch the Advanced Active Device Tech Expo, exhibiting industry requirements and promoting industry development. At the same time, Medtec China 2024 will proceed with the Quality Expo China, creating series of opportunities for communication, presentation, sharing, and cooperation for more exhibitors and industry chain related enterprises.

The Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO will showcase a wide range of products, including optical components, endoscopic parts, lasers, imaging solutions, chips, sensors, integrated circuits, connectors, power supplies and so on. Enterprises such as Lemo Electronics, ZheJiang Quark-Med, Tide Smart, Beijing Vince, Shenzhen Ojos, Shanghai FuAn Biomechatronics, Beijing Rongyuan, Guangzhou Wiserscope, SUZHOU SINAN SENSOR TECHNOLOGY, Dongguan Ching Tai Electric Wire&cable, Hangzhou Tongjian Technology, YW MEMS, Shanghai BIX Electronics have settled in this exhibition area. Click to learn more and join Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO.

As a resource exchange platform for forging quality managers, Quality Expo China gathers outstanding suppliers of testing, measurement, inspection, and calibration equipment and supplies at home and abroad. Moreover, there are also multiple quality conferences available to build industry-academia-research integrated platform. Exhibited enterprises at present include Carl Zeiss, KEYENCE, Starrett Tools, OGP, MARPOSS, USON China, ANHUI WANYI, Hengyi Weighing & Instrument, Cincinnati, Shenyang Golden Tech, UPTON Technology, etc., with the joint commitment of safeguarding the quality control of medical devices after mass production.

Medtec China 2024 will be held at H1 & H2 in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from September 25 to 27, and it will gather 1,000 high-quality brand suppliers from 27 countries across the globe. Meanwhile, a varied range of fantastic activities will be presented at the 20th anniversary of Medtec China, where will be full of unlimited business opportunities. Click to take part in the exhibition, enjoy the early-bird price now. For more details, please visit Medtec China at: en.medtecchina.com to get the latest exhibition information and cutting-edge industry articles.

