Medtec China's 20th Anniversary brings together 1000+ Exhibitors and Facilitates Business Innovation in Shanghai in September

With the new favorable policy of encouraging the innovative development of advanced medical devices from the Guidance Catalogue for Industrial Structure Adjustment (2024), which announced by the National Development and Reform Commission , it indicates that the medical device industry of China has entered a booming period of innovative development and high-quality development in 2024.

Medtec China 2024 will kick off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on September 25-27, which will cover an area of 42,000 square meters, 1,000+ exhibitors and 80,000+ expected visits. The ADTE (Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO) and Quality Expo will be concurrently hosted to help medical device enterprises to find new opportunities in cutting-edge trends of the industry. 21 categories of exhibits including R&D and Design services, materials, adhesives and adhesive products, components, electronic components, motors and motion control, pumps and valves, filters and IV products , etc.

The Concurrently - held Three Exhibitions Shape a New Pattern, with 16 Themed Zones Covering Focuses of Medical Device Sector

On the 20th anniversary of Medtec entering the Chinese market, Medtec China 2024 will open up the tracks of advanced active device and quality testing. Fully tapping into the demand of buyers in the stock, the three exhibitions will be held concurrently, including Medtec China, ADTE (Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO) and Quality Expo, which will attract more new visitors from the application industry and create unlimited business opportunities for exhibitors.

Medtec China 2024 has seen an optimization and upgrade in terms of the layout of the exhibiting zones and exhibits, where 16 exhibiting zones will be accommodated in two halls, Medical Manufacturing Services & Equipment Hall and Medical Materials & Core Components Hall. The layout of exhibiting zone is constantly optimized, with the former Medical Regulation Street and Medical Regulatory Street merged into the Consulting Service (Medical Regulations, CDMO, CSO) Zone, and the Automation Zone upgraded into the Zone of Medical Integration & Automation, Drive Control, and Robotics. The size of the popular exhibiting zones continues to expand, from the Raw Materials (Polymer/Combined Materials) and Components Zone, the Zone of Metallic Materials & Metal Parts, Ceramics and Related processes, the Adhesives & Adhesive Products Zone, to the Tubing and Extrusion Products Zone. A wide spectrum of medical enterprises have already exhibited, including Lubrizol, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Avantor NuSil, DuPont, Americhem, Henkel, Alders, Hanarey Chemicals, Polymer Science, Fort Wayne Metals, TANAKA Precious Metals, HRJ Precision Extrusion Machinery , ELGILOY, Changzhou JWELL Pipe Equipment.

The Advanced Active Device Tech EXPO will showcase a wide range of products, including chips, sensors, integrated circuits, connectors, power supplies and motors, software, AI, 5G smart medical care, imaging equipment core parts, surgical robot, optical components, endoscopic parts, lasers, imaging solutions, etc. Confirmed exhibitors include Lemo Electronics, ZheJiang Quark-Med, Tide Smart, Beijing Vince, Shenzhen Ojos, Shanghai FuAn Biomechatronics, Beijing Rongyuan, Guangzhou Wiserscope, SUZHOU SINAN SENSOR TECHNOLOGY, Dongguan Ching Tai Electric Wire&cable, Hangzhou Tongjian Technology, YW MEMS, Shanghai BIX Electronics and so on.

As a resource exchange platform for forging quality managers, Quality Expo China gathers outstanding suppliers of testing, measurement, inspection, and calibration equipment and supplies at home and abroad. Moreover, there are also multiple quality conferences available to build industry-academia-research integrated platform. Exhibited enterprises at present include Carl Zeiss, KEYENCE, Starrett Tools, OGP, MARPOSS, USON China, ANHUI WANYI, Hengyi Weighing & Instrument, Cincinnati, Shenyang Golden Tech, UPTON Technology, etc., with the joint commitment of safeguarding the quality control of medical devices after mass production.

Pre-Exhibition Meeting firstly Debut to Facilitate Industry Dialogue, 100+ Trend-setting Education and Industry Keynote Speakers Get Together at Medtec China to Share Industry Highlights

The MDiT Forum Summit 2024 and Concurrent Activities and the Medtec Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Technology Industry Summit will be held in Medtec China 2024, with nearly 100 concurrent events to bring manufacturing professionals together to look into the future of the industry. In the form of "Main Forum + Sub-Forum", pre-exhibition meeting Medtec Medical Device Design & Manufacturing Technology Industry Summit will invite representatives from regulatory agencies, hospitals, and research institutes to deliver keynote speeches in four segments, regulation, quality, integration of medical engineering , and active devices. Covering all aspects of design, processing, manufacturing, regulations, and testing, MDiT Forum Summit 2024 and Concurrent Activities will discuss the industry trends and technological innovations to provide deeper insights and drive continuous progress in the industry.

Medtec China 2024 plans a pre-exhibition meeting in the form of a "Main Forum + Sub-Forum" to discuss the four hot topics based on regulations, quality, integration of medical engineering and active device. Experts in the fields of regulation and quality will be invited to share their unique insights or latest studies ideas, who will use their years of experience to help enhance the safety and effectiveness of medical devices. In active device forum, Medtec China 2024 will focus on the core technology of endoscopy, imaging, electrophysiology. And integration of medical engineering forum will bring the actual cases of clinical application from a doctor's perspective, accelerating the process of product design, R & D and transformation of manufacturing enterprises.

Meanwhile, Medtec China 2024 will concurrently hold MDiT Forum Summit 2024 and Concurrent Activities, with technical topics focusing on "Innovative Medical Materials/Accessories and Precision", "High polymer Material Application in Medical Devices", "Technology of Medical Bonding and Welding", "Pack&Ster Hub", "Precision machining equipment and Technology" , "Technology Development of New Type Medical Dressings" and so on. The conferences and speakers are being planned and recruited and look forward to the participation of industry opinion leaders from medical device manufacturing enterprises, medical institutions, universities, and research institutions.

As an exhibition dedicated to the design and manufacturing of medical devices, Medtec China has continued to explore the industry hotspots and open new tracks for 20 years since 2005. Medtec China 2024 will launch activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary, including the 20th anniversary theme logo and opening ceremony, 20 years of growth history, etc. Onsite activities include VIP business banquets, exhibitor interviews and live streaming, on-site exhibitor interviews and live broadcasts, Media Live and more.

Medtec China 2024 will be held at H1 & H2 in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from September 25 to 27, and it will gather 1,000+ high-quality suppliers from 27 countries across the globe. Meanwhile, a varied range of activities will be presented at the 20th anniversary of Medtec China, where will be full of unlimited business opportunities.

