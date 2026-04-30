Meridian Singapore Immigration Launches New Website to Simplify the PR Application Journey for Foreigners in Singapore

New online platform provides clear, structured guidance for Employment Pass and S Pass holders navigating Singapore's residency and Permanent Residency pathways

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Singapore Immigration Pte. Ltd. has officially launched its new website at meridianimmigration.sg, a resource built specifically for foreigners living and working in Singapore who are exploring Permanent Residency or long-term residency options.

The platform arrives at a time when Singapore's expatriate and foreign professional community is growing rapidly, yet many EP and S Pass holders report struggling to find clear, reliable information on the PR application process. Singapore's immigration framework is among the most structured in Southeast Asia, with eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and submission windows that change frequently. For individuals navigating this process without professional guidance, the stakes are high and the margin for error is narrow.

Meridian's website was built to address that gap directly. The platform offers detailed explanations of available immigration pathways, structured consultation options, and educational resources developed by the firm's team of immigration specialists. Rather than presenting a services catalogue, the site walks users through the considerations relevant to their specific situation, whether they hold an Employment Pass, S Pass, or are planning for their family's long-term residency in Singapore.

"We built this platform because we saw how overwhelming and confusing the immigration process can be for people who genuinely want to build their lives here," said a spokesperson for Meridian Singapore Immigration. "Our goal is to be the trusted partner that walks them through every step with clarity and integrity."

Singapore's continued attractiveness as a regional hub for multinational corporations, financial institutions, and technology firms means the pipeline of foreigners seeking long-term residency options remains substantial. At the same time, the ICA's PR application framework has grown more nuanced, with factors such as economic contributions, family ties, and community integration weighed during assessment. Applicants who proceed without a clear understanding of these criteria often submit applications that are either premature or structurally incomplete.

Meridian's approach centres on preparation and transparency, helping applicants understand where they stand before they apply and what supporting documentation strengthens their case.

Meridian Singapore Immigration Pte. Ltd. is a professional immigration consultancy dedicated to guiding individuals and families through Singapore's immigration process. Specialising in Permanent Residency (PR) applications, residency pathways, and compliance support, Meridian offers clear, structured solutions tailored to each client's unique circumstances. Founded on the values of Guidance, Integrity, and Success, Meridian is committed to making immigration simple, transparent, and accessible for everyone. For more information, visit meridianimmigration.sg or contact [email protected] / +65 8873 1113.

SOURCE Meridian Singapore Immigration Pte. Ltd.