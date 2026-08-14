Michelin launches two new tire lines catering to gasoline, hybrid, and electric vehicles

Michelin has introduced the Primacy 5 Energy and Pilot Sport 5 Energy in Vietnam, combining performance, durability, and energy efficiency for a wide range of vehicles.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has just unveiled two new tire lines: Primacy 5 Energy and Pilot Sport 5 Energy. The Primacy 5 Energy targets mass-market and family vehicles, while Pilot Sport 5 Energy is designed for high-performance cars.

Michelin Primacy 5 Energy Michelin Pilot Sport 5 Energy

The company stated that these products were developed against the backdrop of a shifting transportation landscape, marked by the increasing prevalence of hybrid and electric vehicles. This development strategy aims to minimize the trade-offs typically encountered when attempting to simultaneously optimize tire performance, durability, and energy efficiency.

Positioned within the premium segment, Michelin Primacy 5 Energy focuses on balancing ride comfort, safety, and energy efficiency. The product has achieved an "AAA" rating under European Union tire labeling standards across three criteria: energy efficiency, wet grip, and noise reduction. This tire line incorporates Silent Rib Gen 3 and Piano Acoustic Tuning technologies to minimize road noise during operation.

Another notable feature is Slim Belt technology, which utilizes a thinner belt layer and less material while maintaining durability. According to Michelin, this technology helps reduce rolling resistance, thereby improving fuel economy for internal combustion engine vehicles or extending the driving range of electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Pilot Sport 5 Energy achieves an "AA" rating according to the European Tyre Label Classification Standard for wet grip and energy efficiency. It employs Dynamic Response technology to enhance steering responsiveness and features a dual-compound tread design that balances grip with energy efficiency.

Both product lines incorporate MaxTouch technology, which distributes forces across the contact patch during acceleration, braking, and cornering. This solution helps minimize uneven wear and maintains consistent tire performance throughout its service life.

Primacy 5 Energy is available in 30 sizes, making it suitable for various models such as the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid, Corolla Cross Hybrid, Innova Cross Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Mazda CX-8, and VinFast VF 8.

Meanwhile, Pilot Sport 5 Energy comes in 20 sizes and is compatible with vehicles including the BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, Lexus LS 500, VinFast VF 7 Plus, and the electric Porsche Macan.

In Vietnam, MICHELIN Primacy 5 Energy and MICHELIN Pilot Sport 5 Energy are now available at genuine Michelin tire dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.michelin.vn.

SOURCE Michelin