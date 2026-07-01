MICHELIN Primacy 5 Expands to SUV and Crossover: "Confidence Made to Last" for Every Journey

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'MICHELIN Primacy 5' is now extended to cover sport utility vehicles (SUV) and crossover utility vehicles (CUV), with 40 additional fitments ranging from 16 to 22 inches. Beyond premium driving comfort, lasting safety, and EV compatibility, the extended line also delivers peace of mind even on rough road conditions.

Meeting the growing demand for SUVs and EVs

According to Mr. Jason Tan Jing Shen - Managing Director of Michelin Vietnam, the SUV segment (including Crossover) has grown significantly in Vietnam, accounting for just 11% of total vehicle sales in 2010 and reaching 42% in 2025. At the same time, the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles is reshaping consumer expectations and driving demand for tires that deliver outstanding performance across different powertrains.

To meet these evolving needs, Michelin has expanded the MICHELIN Primacy 5 lineup with 40 new SUV and CUV fitments, increasing the total range to 81 sizes. The extended portfolio now offers compatibility with a broad spectrum of passenger vehicles, from conventional ICE models to the latest battery electric vehicles.

Proven Performance with Premium Technologies

Recognized as Auto Magazine's "2025 Best Tire Award" and Tekniikan Maailma's "2025 Summer Tyre Test Winner Award", the MICHELIN Primacy 5 SUV range builds on the globally acclaimed performance of the Primacy family.

Independent third-party testing has further validated its outstanding performance:

Premium Comfort Drive: MICHELIN Silent Rib Gen-3 technology delivers class-leading cabin quietness and driving comfort.

MICHELIN Silent Rib Gen-3 technology delivers class-leading cabin quietness and driving comfort. Safety Made to Last: MICHELIN EverGrip, MICHELIN EverTread and Functional Elastomers 3.0 reduce wet braking distances by up to 16% for both new and worn tires, while delivering best-in-class wet handling performance.

MICHELIN EverGrip, MICHELIN EverTread and Functional Elastomers 3.0 reduce wet braking distances by up to 16% for both new and worn tires, while delivering best-in-class wet handling performance. Excellent Longevity: MICHELIN MaxTouch technology optimizes the contact patch and evenly distributes acceleration, braking and cornering forces to extend tread life without compromising safety.

MICHELIN MaxTouch technology optimizes the contact patch and evenly distributes acceleration, braking and cornering forces to extend tread life without compromising safety. EV Compatibility: A high-performance tread compound reduces rolling resistance by up to 10%, improving energy efficiency and helping extend driving range for electric vehicles.

The new product segment is now available at Michelin's authorized dealers nationwide. With its expanded fitment portfolio, the tire is compatible with a wide range of popular models, including the Mazda CX-5, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Honda CR-V, Lexus RX and LX, as well as VinFast VF5, VF6, VF7, VF8, VF9,… For more information, please visit www.michelin.vn.

SOURCE Michelin Vietnam