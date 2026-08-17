Mini storage provider Restore expands to Tsuen Wan, now with 40+ stores across Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore, an innovative mini storage provider distinguished by clean, minimalist interiors, today announces 4 new store additions to its Hong Kong footprint. These include a brand-new store in Tsuen Wan, as well as capacity expansion to its existing facilities in Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, and Wong Chuk Hang. Pairing advanced smart storage features with a customer-first service philosophy, Restore is well known to leverage human-centric technology to deliver seamless, secure, and exceptionally convenient storage solutions.

First Tsuen Wan Store: A Different Mini Storage Experience Combining Clean Designs and Smart Tech

With its recent expansion to Tsuen Wan, Restore has grown its network to over 40 stores across the city, broadening its service reach to New Territories West to better serve local residents and businesses. To celebrate the opening of the new branch, the Tsuen Wan mini-storage is offering a grand opening promotion with average monthly fees from as low as HK$239 per month, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to expanding into new areas, Restore has concurrently expanded its existing branches in Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, and Wong Chuk Hang. By increasing its capacity in these three districts, Restore aims to offer a more diverse range of storage options to more effectively meet local customer needs, alongside its hallmark "0 prepayment, no lock-in" payment plans.

Smart tech for better customer convenience and protection

Restore stands out as one of the very few mini-storage companies adopting smart tech throughout all aspects of customer experience. Moving away from cumbersome move-in procedures of traditional storage facilities, Restore integrates human-centric technology into all facets of its facility design to significantly enhance both security and convenience for its users:

Smart locks combined with mechanical ones for dual protection: Customers enjoy 24/7 card-free facility access via smartphones. Each storage unit also pairs an independent electronic lock with a mechanical locking latch, delivering a dual-layered security system that perfectly balances modern convenience with robust protection.

Customers enjoy 24/7 card-free facility access via smartphones. Each storage unit also pairs an independent electronic lock with a mechanical locking latch, delivering a dual-layered security system that perfectly balances modern convenience with robust protection. IoT systems for intelligent interior climate control: Restore's facilities feature innovative IoT systems that track interior climate conditions. By replacing traditional manual inspections with data-driven management, Restore is able to effectively eliminate blind spots and response delays. This enables consistent facility climate control and therefore better peace of mind for customers.

facilities feature innovative IoT systems that track interior climate conditions. By replacing traditional manual inspections with data-driven management, is able to effectively eliminate blind spots and response delays. This enables consistent facility climate control and therefore better peace of mind for customers. Paperless online account management: Customers are now able to book storage units, sign contracts, and manage their accounts online at their convenience. This paperless process eliminates the need to visit a branch in person, saving both time and effort.

Clear focus on specialized facilities dedicated to storage

Restore offers arguably the widest range of locker sizes and specialized storage options in the market. These include wardrobe units, book-shelf units, and double-decker lockers. It also offers comprehensive moving services enabling seamless customer move-ins.

To prioritize customer privacy and security, Restore's facilities are designed exclusively for storage purposes. By keeping its spaces dedicated solely to storage, Restore minimizes foot traffic and maintains a quiet and safe environment where customers can comfortably access and organize their belongings.

New store locations

Tsuen Wan Storage: 13/F (Reception), Bonsun Industrial Building, 364-366 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, NT

Fo Tan Storage: Units 703 (Reception), 704, 401 and 402, Hopeful Factory Center, 10-16 Wo Shing Street, Fo Tan

Kwai Chung Storage: 6/F (Reception) & 4/F & 5/F And 8/F, Kinwah Factory Building, 136-138 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung, Hong Kong

Wong Chuk Hang Storage:

1. Unit C,D, 2/F (Reception) & And Unit C, 8/F, Sing Teck Factory Building, 44 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong

2. Unit B, 9/F (Reception) & Unit A, 1/F And Unit B, 8/F, Shui Ki Industrial Building, 18 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong

For more information contact:

66338008

[email protected]

SOURCE Restore