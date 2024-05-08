SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MOTCE) of the Republic of Indonesia, will again be present at the largest international tourism exhibition at the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) 2024 which will be held on May 9-12, 2024 at Coex Hall A, Seoul.

MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CREATIVE ECONOMY OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA PROUDLY PRESENTS WONDERFUL INDONESIA IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

In his statement, the Minister Sandi Uno, explained that the number of visitors from the Republic of Korea continues to show a positive trend. The number of Korean tourists visiting Indonesia reached 347,185 people in 2023, with a growth of 284% from the previous year and ranks 8th in the top ten foreign tourists visiting Indonesia in 2023.

The Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion in Hall A Booth D03 will feature Balinese decorations. Complementing the pavilion is a "Wonderful Journey" theme to promote the 5 Super Priority Destinations. The Indonesian Pavilion presents 14 tourism industries, including travel agents/tour operators, DMCs, hotels, golf, and tourist attractions.

The Tourism and Creative Economy Office of DKI Jakarta Province together with the Culture & Tourism Office of South Sumatra Province collaborated on the expansion of the pavilion and coffee corner. Oramon, as one of Indonesia's IP characters, also collaborated to present a "travel buddy" for tourists traveling to Labuan Bajo. In addition, Garuda Indonesia provided flight vouchers for Seoul-Denpasar-Seoul.

Deputy of Marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, stated that Bali has become the top of mind for outbound travellers. Therefore, in addition to Bali, Wonderful Indonesia will offer 5 Super Priority Destinations outside Bali such as Lake Toba, Borobudur Temple, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang; and focus on the leading segments in the Republic of Korea market: golf and leisure. In targeting the luxury segment, the Indonesian tourism industry prepares tour packages that suit tourists from the Republic of Korea. Made Marthini added that the pavilion will also promote destinations in Indonesia as filming locations, "We have just launched a film location ecosystem called Indonesia Film Facilitation (https://www.iffa.id/), as an access for international filmmakers to visit various beautiful filming locations in Indonesia. Promoting destinations through movies can expose more destinations in Indonesia, encouraging more Korean tourists to visit Indonesia."

For more information about Wonderful Indonesia at SITF 2024, please visit https://kotfa.co.kr/91

Media Contact:

Mr. Raden Wisnu Sindhutrisno

Director of Tourism Marketing for Asia-Pacific Region

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Republic of Indonesia

[email protected] | @wonderfulindonesia

www.indonesia.travel

