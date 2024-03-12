Mixsoon Successfully Wraps Up Beauty Classes at Milan Love Seoul Event during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN and SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixsoon, a Korean skincare brand, recently participated in the 'Milan Love Seoul (MLS)' event held in Milan, Italy, from February 23 to 26. The event was organized to promote emerging Korean fashion and beauty brands in Italy, fostering cultural exchange to strengthen bilateral relations. The event coincided with Milan Fashion Week, and Mixsoon was proud to represent Korean clean beauty alongside the Italian Fashion Federation and KOTRA.

Mixsoon made a significant impact at the event by conducting beauty classes for buyers, renowned magazine editors, influencers, and the general public. These classes provided a unique opportunity for Mixsoon to share its philosophy, showcase key products, offer usage demonstrations, and engage with Italian consumers.

Despite being a young brand launched in July 2020, Mixsoon has rapidly secured placements not only in domestic retail giants like Sephora, Olive Young, and Shinsegae Duty-Free, but also internationally such as Paris Gallery Lafayettes. The brand is diversifying its distribution channels to make its products more accessible to consumers. Mixsoon's recognition in the European market is growing swiftly, as makeup artists, influencers, and consumers attending the MLS event were already familiar with or had experienced Mixsoon's essence products.

Since its launch in 2020, Mixsoon's commitment to pure ingredients and optimal extraction methods has earned it the title of '2022 Naver Essence Best Seller' in Korea due to its outstanding product quality and efficacy. Additionally, the brand secured second position in the 'Amazon Most Wished for Facial Serum' category on Amazon in the United States, indicating a successful expansion into the American and European markets.

In conclusion, Mixsoon's participation in the Milan Love Seoul event highlighted its dedication to clean beauty and contributed to elevating the global awareness of Korean skincare. With its continued success and recognition in prestigious markets, Mixsoon is poised for further growth and expansion on the international stage.

