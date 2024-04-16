Mixsoon takes part in the 2024 Cosmoprof Bologna Fair

BOLOGNA, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixsoon, a leading Korean skincare brand, successfully showcased its products at the 2024 Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, a premier global beauty event held from March 21 to 24. This major expo attracted more than 240,000 participants from across 150 countries, solidifying its status as a significant event in the beauty and aesthetics industry.

Mixsoon's booth at the event drew a large number of visitors and was a huge success. The brand's innovative and alluring products were eagerly sought after, and the overwhelming response led Mixsoon to organize impromptu beauty classes in Italy and neighboring European countries. These classes were quickly fully booked, demonstrating the strong demand for Mixsoon's offerings and the brand's appeal.

Mixsoon is the brand that was launched in July 2020 and rapidly secured placements not only in domestic retail giants like Sephora, Olive Young, and Shinsegae Duty-Free, but also internationally such as Paris Gallery Lafayettes.

The brand pursues minimalism by incorporating only essential ingredients that benefit the skin, eliminating any unnecessary additives. At the heart of Mixsoon's philosophy lies its dedication to being an ingredient-oriented brand, using the raw materials sourced directly from its farm on Jeju Island. One of the most popular product lineups is the acclaimed 'Bean Essence,' enriched with fermented soybean extract as the main ingredient. This essence has taken the international skincare scene by storm, achieving the top spot in Naver's Essence category in 2022, and ranking second in the 'Amazon Most Wished For Facial Serum' category, in 2023.

Mixsoon is scheduled to showcase booths at several notable beauty expos this year, including the America Beauty Show 2024 in Chicago on April 20, the IECSC Beauty Expo in Las Vegas in June, and the Cosmoprof Las Vegas Expo in July.

