MOMAX Marks New Milestone by Launching First Ever Store at Hong Kong International Airport

Unveiling four new product series and offering up to multi personal electronics products featuring original Hong Kong designs

HONG KONG, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOMAX, Hong Kong's trusted personal electronics brand, is pleased to announce the official opening of its first store at Hong Kong International Airport – the MOMAX Store Airport – providing travelers with a diverse selection of personal electronic products. This marks an important milestone for MOMAX to further expand its global footprint as an industry leader in mobile technology, following 20 years of establishment.

Spanning across 300 square feet, the Store is conveniently located in Terminal 1 of the Hong Kong International Airport, a world-renowned transportation hub that attracts tens of thousands of global travelers every day.

To celebrate the opening of the Store, MOMAX will present total four new product series, including the Flow Series, the Titanium Series, the 1-World Series, and the Pin Find My Series which include diverse products range.

The Store will bring travelers a diverse selection product, including high-quality global travel adapters, data cables, smartphones, tablets, other electronic device accessories and more, enhancing user experience in personal, business, and family travel.

Over the past 20 years, MOMAX has earned user recognition for its innovative designs and high-quality electronic products by selling more than 100 million products to over 50 markets.

Since there will be a last-minute need for travel charging products before boarding, MOMAX Store Airport exclusively offers the Titanium Travel Kit Set (valued at HK$627) at a special price of HK$499:

Q.Mag X 5000mAh Wireless Battery Pack (Titanium)

1-World PD35W 5 ports + AC Travel Adapter (Titanium)

Mag Link USB-C to USB-C 100W USB2.0 Magnetic cable 1m (Titanium)

The Titanium Travel Kit Set is sufficient to meet basic travel needs, allowing travelers to enjoy a pleasant journey with no worries. Welcome to MOMAX Airport Brand Store, where you can experience a fresh and enjoyable shopping experience and explore the infinite possibilities of innovative technology.

The address of the MOMAX new store is Shop 7T040, Departures Level 7, Terminal 1, Hong Kong International Airport.

Follow MOMAX' official social media pages to stay updated of its offerings.

