Innovative technology + cultural creativity - "Flow. Charge like Water" by MOMAX is launched

Charging like water

Wisdom gathers into stream, Nourishing the future

This may be the most creative electronic product in 2023. Full of eastern philosophy and wisdom, combined with technological innovation, unlimited imagination and become the MOMAX "Flow" Series. Focus to provide modern people with exceptional charging experiences in different scenarios and methods!

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOMAX, a world-renowned consumer electronics brand, is pleased to announce the launch of its 2023 flagship series – "Flow" – Charging Like Water. The new product series provide innovative and stylish charging solutions, enhancing charging experience of Apple users around the world. Hong Kong is chosen as the stage for its global launch announcement.

The concept is derived from the philosophy of "The highest excellence is like water" (上善若水), and that water nourish everything. The new series leverage on innovative technology to enable charging as flexible and fast like water in our hustle and bustle daily life.

MOMAX's new "Flow" Series integrates and reimagines modern and simplicity into the design. Using the characteristics of "water" as a creative design concept, the design equipped with a clear and transparent case, satisfying both aesthetics and needs of the users, aiming to create and lead the next generation of Tech + Culture trend.

MOMAX "Flow" 1-Power Series：

The 1-Power series incorporates magnetic wireless charging technology officially certified by Apple MagSafe and a unique transparent design mobile power bank (5000mAh / 10000mAh). This series features the original Apple MagSafe magnetic charging module, a creative folding stand and a high-density, high-temperature-resistant battery, ensuring an unparalleled fast wireless charging experience for iPhone users around the world.

MOMAX "Flow" 1-Charge Series：

The 1-Charge series features GaN (gallium nitride) technology supported travel chargers, desktop chargers and MagSafe wireless charging car mounts. With the transparent appearance and excellent design, it achieves a compact appearance with excellent charging efficiency. All products in this series possessed the world's most stringent safety standards and excellent charging performance.

Travel charger:

35W, 2 USB-C outputs

80W, 4 USB outputs (2 USB-C + 2 USB-A)

Desktop charger:

80W, 4 USB outputs (2 USB-C + 2 USB-A)

120W, 6 USB outputs (4 USB-C + 2 USB-A)

MagSafe Wireless Charging Car Mount:

The MagSafe car holder is designed with the original Apple MagSafe magnetic charging module, a unique transparent design appearance, paired up with a stunning streamlined supporting structure that can be easily installed. The stand features 15W wireless fast charge providing users a safe and seamless driving experience.

1-Link Charging Cable Series：

Whether the Apple-authorized Lightning or USB-C fast-charging cable, the 1-Link series presents a unique water-transparent design, excellent fast-charging performance, durable weaving and skin-friendly materials, providing an unparalleled charging experience to our users.

Nylon braid series:

The cable uses a three-layer system of copper wire, flexible graphene and a braided outer protection to increase flexibility while maintaining durability. It lasts 35 times longer than regular cables and performs reliably.

Skin-friendly silicone series:

The cable features a three-layer system of copper wire, flexible graphene and silicone, which increases flexibility while maintaining durability. It lasts 25 times longer than regular cables and performs reliably.

Unique Apple MFI certified 2-in-1 charging cable:

This multifunctional cable adopts an innovative design. The smart sliding design hides the Lightning and USB-C terminals. It complies with the official MFI standard and is compatible with most Apple devices. Provide convenient charging solutions for various scenarios.

20-60W fast charging experience:

The 1-Link charging cable quickly charges all iPhone models. When used with a 20W or higher USB-C power adapter, the device can be charged to 50% in just 30 minutes. In addition, it is compatible with USB-C PD fast chargers that support up to 60W power, providing the fastest charging speed for smartphones, tablets, laptops or any USB-C device.

The new product series is officially launched now at MOMAX.net official website globally.

It will be available at Apple stores around the world, major telecommunications company stores, airport store and online platforms. For more information, please stay tuned to our Facebook, IG and MOMAX official website www.momax.net.

About MOMAX

As a renowned brand for its creativity and imagination, MOMAX is committed to provide high-quality mobile digital products to consumers around the world. MOMAX has always adhered to innovation as its core mission, constantly launching products with unique designs and advanced functions, and has won the official authorized brand of Apple, Samsung and Huawei. MOMAX won the German Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, and rated as one of the top 20 in the global Apple industry. We keep expansion in major markets worldwide, winning the favor and love of a large number of users.

About Apple MagSafe Technology

Apple's MagSafe technology is an innovative technology developed for its wireless charging system. MagSafe charger can easily attach to the device through magnetic alignment, providing a fast experience of wireless charging.

MOMAX's MagSafe certified products includes Apple certified MagSafe accessories, ensuring compatibility and performance with iPhones. Satisfying high-end user's needs with Apple certified MagSafe accessories would be a huge advantage for MOMAX products.

