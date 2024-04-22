Moomoo Malaysia Surpasses 100,000 Clients; Becomes No.1 Most Downloaded Financial App in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Malaysia, a next generation technology broker, has rapidly surpassed a monumental milestone of 100,000 clients within just six weeks of its launch. This achievement has also propelled it to become the most downloaded financial app in Malaysia, reflecting a transformative impact on how Malaysians engage with financial markets and heralding a shift towards innovative, digital-first investment solutions.

Since its debut, moomoo has attracted over 200,000 Malaysian users to its platform, of which 80% are predominantly tech savvy and digitally native young adults. This demographic is actively reshaping perceptions of financial readiness and are proactively preparing for their futures, demanding direct control over their wealth by leveraging the latest technological advances to manage their financial affairs efficiently—characteristics that moomoo has adeptly catered to with its cutting-edge platform.

Redefining Investment in Malaysia through Accessibility and Advanced Technology

Moomoo offers unparalleled access to global markets, including stocks, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), REITs, Warrants and more from the US and Malaysia market within a single unified platform. The platform employs advanced technology to provide a comprehensive suite of financial tools and real-time data, empowering investors to make informed decisions efficiently.

Underpinning moomoo's commitment to providing superior market access and trading tools is its strategic partnership with Nasdaq. This collaboration has enabled moomoo to offer Malaysian investors exclusive access to Nasdaq TotalView—a real-time data feed that provides the deepest insights available into market orders. This not only enables informational equality through access to professional-grade data but also enhances retail investors ability to make informed trading decisions. The integration of Nasdaq's powerful analytics and data with moomoo's user-friendly interface exemplifies the synergy between leading technology and accessible financial services.

Ivan Mok, CEO of Moomoo Malaysia, emphasises the importance of this partnership: "Working with Nasdaq allows us to equip our clients with comprehensive and real-time market data previously available only to a select few. This level of insight is crucial for making informed decisions in today's fast-moving markets and is a game-changer for our users."

Empowering Financial Literacy and Making Investing 'Less Alone'

Moomoo also actively promotes financial literacy by seamlessly integrating educational resources within its platform. Beyond traditional trading, the platform integrates comprehensive educational resources, making complex financial concepts accessible to everyone from seasoned traders to novices. This commitment to providing essential educational tools showcases Moomoo Malaysia's dedication to financial inclusion within the financial sector.

In addition to its educational initiatives, moomoo has also pioneered the concept of "social investing" by establishing an interactive, real-time online community within the app, known as the 'Moo community'. This platform supports learning and interaction among Malaysian investors, with access to over 1,000 experts and a global community of 22 million investors. A growing number of Malaysians are now engaging with investment courses, acquiring knowledge, and exchanging experiences and insights with other investors worldwide through this vibrant community.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and introduce more features and services tailored to Malaysian investors. The personal finance landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements and changing investor expectations," said Ivan Mok, CEO of Moomoo Malaysia. "We are committed to enhancing the investment experience with smarter tools and deeper insights. Our mission is to not only grow with the Malaysian market but to lead it, shaping the future of investing in the region."

About Moomoo Malaysia

Futu Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("Moomoo Malaysia") is a Capital Markets Services Licence (Licence No. eCMSL/A0397/2024) holder. Moomoo Malaysia is a cutting-edge digital investment platform designed to empower investors of all levels with professional-grade tools, in-depth market data, and expert insights. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company and global partner of the NYSE and Nasdaq, Moomoo brings world-class financial technology to Malaysia.

Swiftly rising as Malaysia's No. 1 most downloaded financial app since its debut in February 2024, Moomoo builds upon its global success in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan and Canada. The platform's blend of innovative features and ease-of-use has earned it numerous accolades from Benzinga, Fintech Breakthrough and more, including 'Best Trading Technology', 'Best Investment Research Tech', and 'Best Trading Platform' awards. Moomoo is also recognised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) as the "Best Retail Broker" in Singapore. Moomoo is now the No. 1 most downloaded investment app (as of 31 December 2023) in Singapore with over one third of the local residents aged 20 to 70 as its users.

Dedicated to transforming the local investment scene, Moomoo Malaysia makes innovative trading tools and educational resources accessible to all investors, setting new standards in financial technology and reinforcing its position as the leading digital investment platform in the region. Find out more at https://www.moomoo.com/my

